Heber Valley Temple rendering

An artist's rendering of the Heber Valley Temple.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. The ceremony will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan, Temple Department executive director, will preside over the event.

A rendering of the exterior of the temple has also been released.