Jenna Holm speaks with her attorneys, Rocky Wixom and Jordan Crane, before sentencing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. 

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN/jhogan@postregister.com

Jenna Holm, who was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser, was sentenced to one year in jail Thursday.

The sentence, which was the result of a plea deal reached Wednesday, will result in no new jail time, as Holm has already served 19 months in jail. She remains incarcerated at Bonneville County Jail for a misdemeanor drug offense.