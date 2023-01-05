Currie and Poog thefts

Frankee Toni Currie, left and Donner H. Poog, right.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman wanted for over two months in connection to several theft-related incidents in Pocatello this past summer was apprehended and jailed last week and police are still searching for her accomplice.

Frankee Toni Currie, 26, has been charged with grand larceny, grand theft and two counts of burglary, all felonies, after Pocatello police say she stole items from Harbor Freight and Lowe's Home Improvement store on multiple occasions in April and May of last year.

