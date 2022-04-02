Three days before his 39th birthday, an Inkom man who served heroically in the Idaho and Utah National Guards was fatally shot on March 26 during a shootout with Salt Lake City police.
Matthew Cieslak died at the scene after exchanging gunfire with two Salt Lake City police officers, authorities said. The fatal officer-involved shooting occurred minutes after Cieslak carjacked a vehicle near 600 South and Interstate 15 in downtown Salt Lake City, police said.
Everything about the tragic and life-altering ordeal is nothing like the compassionate and easygoing person that Cieslak’s friends and family remember. The Idaho State Journal on Friday spoke to Cieslak’s wife, Tesha Cieslak, about the defining characteristics of the man she married over 15 years ago and the physical and emotional weight he had been carrying for so long.
Someone who grew up channeling his inner warrior spirit and championing the underdog, Matthew joined the Idaho Army National Guard in January 2001 while he was still in high school, according to his obituary. He wowed recruiters when he scored within the 98th percentile on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB test.
Matthew decided to become a medic — and an extraordinary one at that. He served as a Special Operations Combat Medic for nearly 17 years, completing one tour of duty in Iraq and three in Afghanistan before he medically retired in November 2017, Tesha said.
Matthew was a decorated veteran, though he’d never tell you that. He received the prestigious Utah Cross award for saving a boy’s life in Cambodia while serving with the Utah Army National Guard’s 197th Special Troops Company in 2010. The Utah Cross is the second-highest award presented by the Utah National Guard.
“There was this kid who was delivering a ton of eggs on the back of a scooter and he crashed right near Matt’s company,” Tesha said about the incident in Cambodia that led to Matthew receiving the award. “The kid had a really bad head injury and Matt got called over to help. He got him to a local hospital but they weren’t equipped to take care of him so they rushed the boy to another hospital only to find out the doctor wouldn’t treat him because the boy was too poor. That was not OK with my husband, so he bribed the doctor and paid for it out of his own pocket and stayed there to make sure they took proper care of him.”
Matthew also participated in multiple peacekeeping and humanitarian missions throughout the world and loved the brothers and sisters in arms who he served with, his obituary said, adding that so many of them have become family.
One of the Cieslak family’s friends posted to Facebook on Wednesday about the special relationship Matthew had with a fellow soldier.
“They first met when Matt was in middle school,” the post said about Matt’s relationship with his battle buddy Adam. “They had an instant friendship. (Matt) was the first person Adam thought of when he was going to join the National Guard. For the last nearly 20 years and the 14 years of their shared military service you could never say Matt without Adam nor Adam without Matt. I believe they were bonded even before this life. The rarity of them serving three deployments together and being on the same bases for all of them is evidence to that. The divine intervention has always been humbling as we who know them have seen God’s hand in their lives watching over and protecting them. He allowed them to be together in times of war to help each other with the burden of invisible wounds that they would carry their entire lives.”
It wasn’t just when Matthew was in uniform that he cared for others. The behavior was just second nature to him, Tesha said, adding that he would frequently be the person to stop and help a stranded motorist on the side of the road.
Before moving to Inkom in 2019, the Cieslak family lived near Riverton, Utah, while Matthew trained new recruits and taught a leadership course at Camp W. G. Williams, a Utah National Guard base south of Salt Lake City.
“He loved teaching so much,” Tesha said. “Giving back was a very big part of who he was.”
Matthew had this somewhat goofy, carefree attitude or quality about him that helped preserve a nearly 16-year marriage, Tesha said, adding that he constantly tried to bring her introverted self out of her shell, which sometimes meant they would both be dancing in the middle of a supermarket aisle. He was the most amazing father to their two teenage children, she added.
Matthew’s dancing started well before he was married, according to a family friend who posted about him on Facebook Tuesday.
“Twenty-ish years ago, (Matthew) sported a Caesar-style haircut with quintessential bleached-tips and a puka shell necklace,” the post read. “He was popular. He stood and cheered at every basketball game for Sugar-Salem High School in the small town of Sugar City, Idaho. He would scoop up his plethora of girl friends and even the occasional teacher or librarian in big, lift-you-off-your-feet warm hugs. He would dance with anyone during a song if there happened to be one (playing) in the school hallway, or on the intercom, or at a football game or in the green room during a play. Dancing with that guy usually involved a dip and charming smile while he chuckled. Mr. Dang Casanova. He would invite his guy friends to join in, ‘Wanna come to our dance, man?’ He was kind. He sat by students sitting by themselves.”
Tesha described Matthew as someone who surprised her on an anniversary with a pottery class, as someone who was utterly infatuated with the sport of soccer (it didn’t matter what league or even if the broadcasters spoke English) and as someone who was definitely still a kid at heart.
But as lighthearted as Matthew seemed on the outside, the toll of warfare in recent years became heavier and heavier on his soul. When he medically retired in 2017, Matthew left with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, Tesha said. The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD as a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it.
Tesha said Matthew left Inkom for the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on March 25 for appointments that day and on March 26 to receive physical therapy treatment for his ailing back.
In addition to the emotional struggles of being a combat veteran, Matthew at the time of his death was just three days away from receiving surgery on a fractured disc in his back that caused constant and sometimes excruciating pain. He had migraines more often than not, Tesha said, and sleep was hard to come by for him.
“He was dealing with some extreme chronic physical pain and was not sleeping,” Tesha said. “There was just a lot going on physically and emotionally. Lack of sleep is never a good thing.”
When Matthew left for Salt Lake City, he departed from Inkom on March 25 in his family’s red Kia sedan. Nobody knows why on the next day he tried unsuccessfully to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another, ordering the car’s two occupants to exit the vehicle at gunpoint before he sped away. A high-speed chase with Salt Lake City police ensued, ending with a shootout that left Matthew dead.
No one else was injured during the carjacking incidents or shootout.
An ardent supporter of those in law enforcement, Matthew would have never knowingly opened fire on police officers, Tesha said.
Tesha expressed condolences to every person affected by this tragedy and said she knows without a shadow of a doubt in her mind that the incident was completely uncharacteristic of her husband.
“There had to have been some type of breakdown,” Tesha said. “I honestly think he thought something was after him.”
Tesha said she wishes there was more that could be done to understand and erase the stigma associated with PTSD and mental illness, adding that it’s difficult to speak about and be vulnerable regarding the situation with her husband.
Though Matthew’s death has had ripple effects both within his own family and for those involved in the incident, many on social media and on his obituary tribute wall believe the March 26 incident shouldn’t serve as the defining moment of his life.
“I am a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah. I do not know Matthew nor his parents or siblings. I am a father, grandfather, former deputy sheriff and served in the National Guard,” one person wrote on Matthew’s obituary tribute wall. “Since Matthew’s tragedy unfolded, many close friends have come forward to say, ‘This event should not define who Matthew was.’ I couldn’t agree more! Matthew had those qualities that moved him towards serving others and our country. Serving in combat is a very dynamic experience that only those who have served know. Our country sends these men and women into unimaginable events and then brings them home, expecting they will integrate back into society. There are no words I can convey to Matthew’s parents to bring peace. I can only say, ‘Matthew was much more than his actions of that day.’”