BOZEMAN, Mont. — Patricia Batts was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the deliberate killing of her 12-year-old grandson in West Yellowstone.

The sentencing marks an end to a horrific saga and comes more than three years after James “Alex” Hurley was found dead at Batts’ home having died of blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.