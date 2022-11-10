An out-of-state teen has been charged with felony rape by physical force following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to court and police records.
The felony charge was filed against Jacob David Hill, 19, of Wenatchee, Washington, on Nov. 3 and accuses him of forcing 17-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The investigation began on Oct. 20 when the victim told her mother she had been raped the night before and the mother contacted police. The incident is alleged to have occurred at a mobile home on West Thaine Road just outside of Pocatello city limits.
The victim participated in both a rape examination at Portneuf Medical Center and a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center. During the forensic interview, the victim told police that Hill forced her to have sex after she repeatedly said, “No, please stop.”
The victim told police that she, her sister, Hill and another man were at the residence playing video games before the rape occurred, according to the report.
Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted the child advocacy center to set up an emergency interview on Oct. 20 because the victim’s mother told police that Hill had just moved to the area from Oklahoma and they considered him a potential flight risk. The victim was not feeling well, however, and the interview did not happen until Oct. 27, deputies said in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies collected as evidence the clothes the victim was wearing the night of the incident and interviewed Hill at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20.
During the interview, Hill claimed the sex was consensual and offered to take a polygraph lie detector test on multiple occassions.
Deputies were also provided with a Snapchat conversation between Hill and the other man at the residence, in which Hill admits to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim.
The victim told child advocates that Hill threatened her after the sex act, telling her that if she told anyone about the incident that she would be made fun of for it, deputies said.
Additionally, the victim’s sister told police that Hill bragged to her about having sex with the victim. Initially, the sister did not believe Hill because she found it very unlikely that her sister would be attracted to someone who is one foot shorter than her and because she has a boyfriend and has never cheated while in a relationship, deputies said.
When deputies interviewed Hill again on Nov. 2, he admitted that he told the victim not to tell anyone about the incident because she would be made fun of, and that he initially lied to the other man at the home about the incident but later told him about it. Hill maintained that the incident was consensual, though deputies had enough probable cause to arrest him for rape.
Hill was arrested on Nov. 2 and booked into the Bannock County Jail. He was officially charged on Nov. 3.
Hill appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 3, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 15 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Hill to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony rape charge, Hill faces no less than one year and up to life in prison as well as a fine of up to $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.