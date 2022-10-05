Vallow-Daybell's attorney ask for postponement

Lori Vallow-Daybell's attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, are asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to postpone Vallow-Daybells trial. They are asking that she be returned to a mental health clinic for restorative care.

Attorneys for murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell are asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to delay her January 2023 trial in Ada County.

On Monday, Vallow-Daybell's attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, requested that her trial be postponed and noted that a pretrial conference is set for Nov. 9, 2022.

