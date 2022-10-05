Lori Vallow-Daybell's attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, are asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to postpone Vallow-Daybells trial. They are asking that she be returned to a mental health clinic for restorative care.
Attorneys for murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell are asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to delay her January 2023 trial in Ada County.
On Monday, Vallow-Daybell's attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, requested that her trial be postponed and noted that a pretrial conference is set for Nov. 9, 2022.
“The time to file written notice of our intention to raise any issue of mental condition under Idaho Code 18 is 90 days before trial or Oct 11, 2022,” Archibald and Thomas wrote.
Vallow-Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are accused in the murders and conspiracy to commit the murders of Vallow-Daybell's two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Chad Daybell is also charged in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell have both pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.
Police reports indicate the Vallow-Daybell children were allegedly murdered in September 2019 while law enforcement believes that Tammy Daybell was killed Oct. 19, 2019. Vallow-Daybell married Chad Daybell two weeks later in Hawaii. Police reported the children missing in December after relatives asked Rexburg police to do a welfare check on the youth.
Should Vallow-Daybell be returned to a mental health facility, it would be the second time since she was arrested that the court has ordered her to restorative care. Vallow-Daybell spent much of 2020 and part of 2021 receiving that care but was returned to the Upper Valley earlier this year after it was determined she had been successfully treated.
In Monday's filing, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Attorney General Amy Long wrote that it wouldn’t make any statements concerning Vallow-Daybell.
“(IDHW) does not intend to take a position or otherwise participate in the proceedings that are currently pending before the court in this matter. Therefore, the department does not intend to further appear in the said proceedings,” Long wrote.
If asked to attend, Long requested that it be done via telephone or by zoom.
Vallow-Daybell's request for postponement follows Chad Daybell’s request last week to postpone his case for the fall of 2023 and to also — once again — separate his trial from his wife’s. In that filing, Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, wrote that Vallow-Daybell and her late brother, Alex Cox, were responsible for the alleged murders.
“They acted as part of their own conspiracy that did not involve Mr. Daybell,” Prior wrote. “As part of that defense, Mr. Daybell would seek to introduce the prior bad acts of both Ms. Vallow and Mr. Cox, as well as evidence regarding their relationship and the death of Mr. Cox, and the past statements of Mr. Cox.”
Prior also added that Vallow-Daybell's previous "bad acts would bear upon motive, intent and plan." He also wrote that Vallow-Daybell and Cox had an "ongoing conspiracy" that's at the core of the case.
"In fact, this information goes straight to the heart of Mr. Daybell's potential defenses, including any defenses that he did not commit the crimes alleged, that he was not engaged in a conspiracy and that he had no knowledge of what occurred," Prior wrote.
Both Daybells are scheduled to meet before Boyce at 9 a.m., Oct. 13, at the Fremont County Courthouse to discuss the various motions recently filed.
