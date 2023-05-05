POCATELLO — A 39-year-old Utah man was recently charged with felony rape after police say he engaged in a sexual intercourse with a woman who was unconscious or asleep.
William Dion Nay, of Centerville, Utah, was charged with one count of felony rape while the victim was asleep, unconscious or incapable of resisting on April 11.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Lava Hot Springs in October 2021.
Deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lava Hot Springs on Oct. 31, 2021, after the alleged victim in this case called to report she had been raped at a hotel there the night before, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Deputies interviewed the woman in Lava Hot Springs, during which she told deputies that she picked Nay up from Utah before heading to Lava Hot Springs, police said.
The woman told the deputies that Nay had consumed a significant amount of psilocybin mushrooms, that he was clearly intoxicated and was upset about a girl that he was seeing, according to the report. The woman would also tell deputies that she also took a small amount of mushrooms as well, police said.
The woman told deputies that she and Nay had been drinking at a bar in Lava Hot Springs before going back to a hotel room that they were sharing for the night, police said.
Back at the hotel, Nay continued to be upset about the situation with the woman he was seeing and the alleged victim didn't want to listen to it anymore so she decided to go to bed, according to the report.
The woman woke up to Nay on top of her trying to have sex with her, she told police according to the report, adding that she at first did not realize it was Nay and that she was okay with it. Once the woman was fully awake and realized what was happening she pushed Nay off of her and told him that he had just raped her, police said.
Nay contacted a friend from Pocatello to pick him up and the woman contacted the sheriff’s office, police said.
Deputies interviewed Nay that same day over the phone. During the interview, he described the sexual encounter as consensual and that he and the woman had been kissing and flirting throughout the night, police said.
Deputies spoke to the alleged victim again and requested that she complete a sexual assault examination at a local hospital but she did not want to complete the exam, police said.
A deputy responded to the hotel room to collect the bed sheets as evidence but the room had already been cleaned and the bed sheets removed, according to the report.
Deputies asked the woman what she was wearing at the time of the alleged rape and she lifted up her overshirt to reveal a one-piece bathing suit that she said she was wearing at the time and that Nay must have moved it to the side before raping her, police said.
The deputy collected the swimsuit as evidence and submitted the case to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Charges were ultimately filed against Nay last month. He was issued a summons to appear in court and made his initial appearance on Tuesday, during which a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Nay has hired Pocatello attorney Richard Blok to represent him in this case.
“William Nay is innocent of this charge and we look forward to vigorously defending them in court,” Blok said about the allegations when contacted Friday.
Nay is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 17, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony rape charge, Nay faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.