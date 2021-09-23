Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A 44-year-old Utah man is facing grand theft charges in Bannock County.
Sheriff’s officials there say Michael D. Guidi, of Salt Lake City, allegedly stole mail from mailboxes in the Pocatello area. Officers found checks from local residences in a Dodge Durango — the suspect vehicle in the crime — during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 15 near Arimo on Monday.
Guidi, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on three grand theft charges at that time.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial in Bannock County District Court is set to take place on Oct. 4. If convicted of the felony crimes, Guidi faces up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each charge.
Guidi was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
