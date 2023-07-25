The suspect in a quadruple homicide that occurred at the University of Idaho last year did not provide an alibi by Monday’s deadline despite a demand from the state of Idaho to do so, instead saying his alibi will revealed as the legal process unfolds.
Bryan Kohberger’s defense team plans to prove that Kohberger was not at the location of the killings when they occurred, according to court filings submitted Monday evening. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen on Nov. 13, 2022, at a home on King Road in Moscow. The four victims were students at the University of Idaho, while Kohberger lived about 10 miles away in Pullman, Washington, and was a graduate student at Washington State University.
Monday’s filing does not specify where Kohberger was during the killings, instead saying that “evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements.”
“It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses,” the filing continues.
The state’s demand for an alibi was in compliance with Idaho Code 19-519 and Idaho Criminal Rule 12.1, according to the court filings.
Kohberger, however, noted that Idaho Code 19-519(4) “preserves his Constitutional right to silence as well as to testify on his own behalf,” the filings stated.
“Mr. Kohberger stands firm on his Constitutional right as well as the statutory recognition of that right,” the filings said.
Kohberger’s attorneys on June 9 requested and were granted more time to file their response to the state’s alibi demand.
The deaths of Chapin, Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen have drawn national attention since they were found stabbed to death in the rental house in November. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the deaths near the U of I campus.
Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2; a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf when he chose to stay silent at a hearing in May. The state will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.
(1) comment
He was out for a jog.......it seems to work for black
People. He was sleep walking. He wad playing Call of Duty. It's too bad that he didn't go the way of
Epstein n and save tax payers some money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.