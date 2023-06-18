A bouquet of flowers and a photograph sits on the corner of Lenora St. and 4th Avenue, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.
A memorial for the victims of the Belltown fatal shooting appears outside Aburiya Bento House sushi restaurant, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.
A bouquet of flowers and a photograph sits on the corner of Lenora St. and 4th Avenue, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.
Dean Rutz - member, The Seattle Times
A memorial for the victims of the Belltown fatal shooting appears outside Aburiya Bento House sushi restaurant, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.
SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the family of Eina Kwon. Kwon, 34, was eight months pregnant when a man shot multiple times into her car Tuesday while it was stopped at an intersection near the Aburiya Bento House restaurant she owned with her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.