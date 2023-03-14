POCATELLO — Two local residents were recently arrested after police say they battered Pocatello police officers during separate and unrelated incidents.
Michael Scott Womack, 55, and Andrea Jean Severe, 44, both of Pocatello, have both been charged with felony battery on a police officer following the incidents earlier this month, court records show. Additionally, Womack faces a second felony battery on a police officer charge as well as misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing arrest.
The incident involving Womack began to unfold around 7 p.m. on March 3 when Pocatello Police officers were dispatched to the South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center on North Seventh Avenue for the report of a man, later identified as Womack, who was refusing to leave the facility, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival, an employee of the crisis center told officers that Womack was being banned from the facility for 24 hours after treating staff at the center poorly, police said.
Police contacted Womack while he was sitting on a couch in the living room area of the facility and asked him to leave numerous times, though Womack refused, according to the report.
Officers then told Womack he would be arrested if he did not leave, at which point he again ignored their commands, police said. Officers attempted to place Womack in handcuffs and a physical struggle ensued, during which Womack allegedly grabbed one of the officers and tightly squeezed the hands of another officer before he was ultimately placed in handcuffs and taken to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Womack appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for an arraignment hearing on March 6, during which his bond was set at $20,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Womack to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing on March 20.
If convicted of both felony battery on a police officer charge, Womack faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
The incident involving Severe began to unfold around 8 p.m. on March 7 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of South Ninth Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance, according to a police report the Journal recently obtained.
Police contacted the owner of the home upon arrival and interviewed him, during which he said Severe had attacked him, said police, adding that officers observed scratch marks on the man’s face and neck as well as swelling and a small cut near his left eye.
While one officer was interviewing the man inside the home, two other officers were outside with Severe when she attempted to enter the home, police said. The officers told Severe that she could not enter the home while the officers were conducting their investigation, however, she attempted to rush past them, police said.
Officers quickly detained Severe in handcuffs and escorted her to a patrol car. Inside the car, Severe began banging her head against the plexiglass partition between the front and back seats, police said.
When one of the officers opened the patrol car door to prevent Severe from injuring herself or the vehicle, she turned sideways and kicked the officer, according to the report.
The man inside the home told officers that Severe arrived at his home unannounced and told him she was under the influence of Adderall and over-the-counter Mucinex, according to the report.
Severe was obviously intoxicated, the man said, as she kept calling him Jesus Christ throughout their interactions. The man attempted to allow Severe to sleep it off inside the home before she became confrontational, police said.
Ultimately, the man declined to press charges against Severe, though she was charged for allegedly kicking the officer.
She was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and later appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on March 8. Her bond was set at $10,000 during that hearing.
Her preliminary hearing is set for March 21.
If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Severe faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
