POCATELLO — Two local residents were recently arrested after police say they battered Pocatello police officers during separate and unrelated incidents.

Michael Scott Womack, 55, and Andrea Jean Severe, 44, both of Pocatello, have both been charged with felony battery on a police officer following the incidents earlier this month, court records show. Additionally, Womack faces a second felony battery on a police officer charge as well as misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing arrest.

