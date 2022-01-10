POCATELLO — Two neighbors who were drinking at a local bar together on Saturday night are now facing felony charges following two separate incidents in Pocatello, court and police records show.
Jeffrey Daniel Chambers, 45, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery for allegedly putting a man into a headlock and cutting his throat with a knife around 8:15 p.m. at the Bourbon Barrel Bar in Pocatello, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Chambers had been drinking at the bar with Benjamin Sabas, 57, of Pocatello, who was arrested about four hours later after allegedly leading Pocatello police on a high-speed chase that was discontinued for safety reasons, police said.
The incident involving Chambers unfolded when Pocatello police were dispatched to the Bourbon Barrel Bar after the bartender called to report that a man, later identified as Chambers, held a knife to another man’s throat during an altercation, police said.
Upon arrival, police detained Chambers and began interviewing witnesses in the bar. Multiple witnesses said a small disturbance broke out between Chambers and another man that ended with Chambers entering the bar’s bathroom, police said. When Chambers returned from the bathroom he grabbed the man, put him in a headlock and held a knife to his throat, police said.
The officers noticed the man who was attacked had a laceration to his neck, though he declined medical attention, police said.
Other patrons in the bar were able to subdue Chambers, put him on the ground and remove the knife from his hands, witnesses told police. The Colonial folding knife used in the attack was turned over to officers, police said.
Police also interviewed Sabas at the bar, who told officers that he had recently met Chambers and invited him out to the Bourbon Barrel to drink with him, police said. Sabas said he did not know why Chambers attacked the man, but it was likely Chambers had too much to drink, police said.
Chambers was subsequently arrested, charged with the felony aggravated battery and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated with a $25,000 bond.
A few hours later, Sabas was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that involved Sabas crashing into a road sign and officers discontinuing the pursuit due to safety issues, police said.
Pocatello police officers around 11:50 p.m. attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a dark gray Ford passenger car heading south on Yellowstone Avenue after the vehicle passed a Pocatello police officer heading north while traveling about 55 mph, or 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph, police said.
The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and East Oak Street, though the driver, later identified as Sabas, continued heading south, passing the Pocatello Police Department, police said.
Sabas then drove through the parking lot of the Clydesdale Bar before heading onto North Fifth Avenue, which merges into Pocatello Avenue, police said. On Pocatello Avenue, Sabas was swerving all over the roadway, police added.
Sabas drove back through the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and East Oak street heading north this time and nearly struck another motorist, police said. The vehicle reached speeds of 75 mph on Yellowstone Avenue and the pursuit was ended for safety concerns, police said.
Officers later discovered Sabas struck a street sign that was found in the middle of the road on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, about 30 minutes after the pursuit started, the gray Ford was located in the 1700 block of West Quinn Road, police said. The officers took a photograph of Sabas and other officers involved in the pursuit confirmed he was the driver of the gray Ford car involved in the pursuit, police said.
Sabas was subsequently arrested and charged with felony eluding police and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, court records show.
Sabas appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, during which Sabas’ bond was set at $25,000.
Sabas is due back in court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony eluding police and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, Sabas faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000 and a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.
Chambers is due back in court on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Chambers faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.