Two men were recently arrested in connection to separate incidents in which police say they each attempted to strangle a local woman.
Victor M. Enriquez-Lezama, 34, of Salt Lake City, was charged with felony attempted strangulation following an incident that occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 25 at a hotel in Lava Hot Springs, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Deputies were dispatched to Lava after a woman who was in the hotel room and witnessed the alleged attack barricaded herself in a bathroom and dialed 911.
Police first came into contact with Enriquez-Lezama who had a difficult time communicating with deputies because of a language barrier, but held out his hands in front of him as if he was requesting deputies to handcuff him, authorities said.
The deputies interviewed the victim, who said Enriquez-Lezama pulled her hair, struck her and attempted to strangle her to a point in which she nearly lost consciousness, according to authorities.
Deputies secured Enriquez-Lezama in the back of a patrol car and returned to the hotel to interview the witness who made the initial report.
The witness explained that she, Enriquez-Lezama and the victim were in a hotel room drinking when a verbal argument broke out between Enriquez-Lezama and the victim, authorities said.
The witness said she went into the bathroom and when she exited she observed Enriquez-Lezama crouching over the top of the victim, who was lying on the ground, with his hands around her neck, according to the incident report.
The witness attempted to de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful and eventually barricaded herself in the bathroom and phoned police.
Enriquez-Lezama was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 28, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Enriquez-Lezama is due back in court on March 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation charge, Enriquez-Lezama faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
A 53-year-old transient man living in Pocatello was recently arrested again in connection to a felony attempted strangulation case in December after being released from jail on his own recognizance to pretrial services and failing to adhere to the release conditions, court records show.
Tony Crombie was charged with felony attempted strangulation on Dec. 15 for an incident that unfolded around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Pocatello home. Initially, Crombie was cited for disorderly conduct and released, but further police investigation a few days later led to the felony charge, according to police.
The victim told police that on Dec. 9 a verbal argument turned physical when Crombie allegedly grabbed her by the throat and tried to strangle her for several minutes. The woman did not lose consciousness, and was not in serious pain from the incident, police said.
Crombie was initially cited for disorderly conduct, but an officer following up on the investigation about 36 hours after the incident police took photographs of the woman’s injuries that depicted several finger-sized bruises around her neck.
An arrest warrant charging Crombie with attempted strangulation was issued on Dec. 15 and he was located and arrested on Dec. 27. After appearing in court for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 27 , Crombie’s bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, court records show.
Crombie posted the bond Dec. 28 and was released from jail to pretrial court services. Crombie was charged on Feb. 1 with a misdemeanor for violating the no-contact order between him and the victim and a pretrial release violation was submitted against him Feb. 9, followed by an arrest warrant being issued on Feb. 14, court records show.
Crombie was arrested on Wednesday and ordered to remain incarcerated with a no-bond hold. His case is set for a jury trial on April 19.