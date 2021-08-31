Two local women have been arrested and charged with felony eluding police following separate high speed vehicle chases in Bannock County on Monday, according to court records.
The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday when a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed four occupants inside a white Honda Accord with its lights off that was stopped at a red light at the diverging diamond interchange on Yellowstone Avenue, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Suspecting the driver of the car was possibly driving under the influence, the deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Yellowstone and the driver of the car, later identified as Charly Teresa Pongah, 27, of Fort Hall, stopped the car in the parking lot of a nearby Jacksons convenience store, police said.
After collecting identifying information from Pongah and the other occupants, the deputy returned to his patrol car, police said. That’s when one of the rear passengers exited the vehicle and Pongah sped away from the scene, according to police.
With his lights and sirens activated, the deputy pursued Pongah onto Central Way, to Evans Lane and onto Hawthorne Road toward Fort Hall, where speeds reached excess of 60 mph, police said. The pursuit continued north onto Hawthorne, then west onto Cutshalts Road with speeds reaching 80 mph, police said.
Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle as it turned north onto Philbin and then west onto Burns Road, which is when the deputy observed a passenger in the vehicle rummaging around inside the car and throwing items out of the window, police said.
From Burns Road, the pursuit continued south onto Marshall Road and west onto Shoemaker toward the Fort Hall river bottoms, police said. Pongah then drove the car off the right side of the road and into an alfalfa patch before exiting the car and attempting to flee on foot, according to police.
The pursuing officer saw a black item in Pongah’s hand as she fled the scene and thought it may have been a weapon so he deployed his Taser, striking Pongah in the shoulder and behind the right ear, police said.
Pongah was subsequently detained in handcuffs without further incident, police said. One of the rear passengers observed throwing items out of the car initially identified herself to police as Joy Apodaca but her real name is Amanda J. Stacey. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy cited Stacey for misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer before Fort Hall police arrested her for other violations.
The other occupant in the car was a Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member and it remains unclear if they were charged with any crimes.
Pongah was medically cleared, first by Pocatello Fire Department emergency medical services and then at Portneuf Medical Center, before being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
When officers searched Pongah, they located a pulled-apart pen that contained residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Pongah was charged with felony eluding police officers, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving without privileges and infractions for failure to purchase insurance and operating a vehicle with fictitious license plates, according to court records.
Pongah appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, during which her bond was set at $40,000.
She is due back in court on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Pongah to elevate her case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it goes to trial.
The second high-speed chase involving the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office began to unfold around 11 p.m. Monday night when deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of West 11th Street in McCammon for the report of a person operating a vehicle erratically, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
The reporting party was two bail bonds enforcement officers who was attempting to apprehend Pocatello woman Ashley Lynn Carmen, 31, who was wanted in Bannock County for an outstanding felony warrant related to a Feb. 2020 charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Responding deputies observed the two bail bondsmen operating an unmarked vehicle with flashing yellow and white lights that was pursuing a green Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Robbins Road at excessive speeds, police said.
After the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of West 11th Street and Oriole Road, deputies observed Carmen, who was sitting in the passenger seat, actively pushing a woman situated in the driver’s seat out of the vehicle, police said.
Carmen then climbed into the driver’s seat and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. The pursuit continued through residential streets in McCammon with speeds reaching over 80 mph, and then onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, where speeds reached over 100 mph, police said.
Deputies deployed spike strips on Interstate 15 at milepost 55, slowing the vehicle before it came to a stop at milepost 56, police said.
Carmen was subsequently arrested on the felony warrant without further incident and also charged with felony eluding police.
Carmen appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress on Tuesday, during which her bond was set at $10,000 on the felony eluding charge. She is being held in the jail without bond in connection to the Feb. 2020 possession of a controlled substance charge.
Carmen is due back in court on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate her case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it goes to trial.
In Idaho, the maximum penalty for felony eluding police officers is up to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.