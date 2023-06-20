POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing multiple felony drug charges after police say they sold fentanyl to a confidential informant on at least four different occasions.
Robert Darrell Lish, 39, and Torie Rae Slaughter, 22, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with three counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Lish was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
The incident began to unfold around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday when Pocatello police detectives along with those from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, or HIDTA, task force observed Lish riding as a passenger in a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala that Slaughter was driving, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The detectives observed the pair pull into the parking lot of Ridley’s Family Markets on North Main Street and waited for them both to leave the store and enter the vehicle before attempting to apprehend them, police said.
Both Lish and Slaughter were taken into custody without further incident following a traffic stop, according to the report.
Officers noted in the report that detectives had purchased fentanyl from Lish and Slaughter four different times and that the white Chevrolet Impala was used to facilitate each of these narcotic transactions, police said.
The vehicle was towed to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in Pocatello and searched, which resulted in officers finding some of a fentanyl pill that had been crushed onto tinfoil and other drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
Both Lish and Slaughter were charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Lish appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Slaughter also appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which she was ordered to be released on her own recognizance.
She is also due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28.
Each one of the felony delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, charges that both Lish and Slaughter face carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
The felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, charge that Lish faces carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.