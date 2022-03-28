Two local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents in the Gate City area.
Austin Lane Christensen, 25, of Chubbuck, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began to unfold after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver passenger car exit a gas station parking lot and drive in the area of Chubbuck Road and Yellowstone Avenue without stopping, police said.
The officer followed the car and noticed it did not have a rear license plate attached, so he initiated a traffic stop.
Christensen was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and informed the officer that he was currently on felony probation. The officer asked Christensen to exit the car and inquired if he was carrying any weapons on him, to which Christensen said that he was, police said.
The officer removed a large knife from Christensen’s waistband, said police, adding that they also located a pipe that contained suspected meth on his person.
The meth tested positive using a field test for meth, resulting in officers charging Christensen, arresting him and booking him into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Christensen appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $15,000.
Christensen is due back in court on April 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, charge, after having already been previously convicted of felony drug possession charges resulting in him being placed on felony probation, Christensen faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Samantha Jean Cutler, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police officers following an incident in Chubbuck on March 22.
The incident began to unfold around 7:10 p.m. when Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of Chickadee for the report of a woman, later identified as Cutler, acting strangely on a woman’s doorstep, police said.
Upon arrival, the officer observed Cutler sitting cross-legged with her head in her lap and her arms over her head, police said. The officer called out to the woman, who was startled and appeared to have been asleep, said police, adding that drug paraphernalia fell from her lap when she jolted awake.
Cutler told police the drug paraphernalia wasn’t hers and that someone must have thrown the items on her while she was resting as she awaited a ride, police said. Police informed Cutler she was being arrested for possession of heroin and she attempted to pull away from the officers, though they were able to quickly put her in handcuffs, police said.
While walking to the patrol car, Cutler made her body go limp several times and continuously resisted officers, police said.
She was subsequently arrested, charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Cutler appeared in front of 6th District Judge Hooste on March 23, during which her bond was set at $20,000. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin, charge, Cutler faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.