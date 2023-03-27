Two Gate City area residents were arrested early Monday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a PIT maneuver.
Raymond Mark Ross, 46, of Pocatello, and Ruby Lou Gomez, 37, of Chubbuck, were both charged with felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:55 p.m. Sunday evening.
Gomez has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and Ross was charged with felony eluding. Both Gomez and Ross were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
The incident began when Pocatello police attempted to stop a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of North Main and East Center streets because the registration was suspended for no insurance, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The Grand Prix stopped and the officer contacted the driver, Ross, though he initially identified himself as Ray Ross and provided a different date of birth. The officer also obtained identifying information for the passenger, Gomez.
Upon returning to his patrol car, the officer observed Ross flee the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, reaching over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, police said.
Ross allegedly drove up onto the sidewalk on Day Street, blew through two stop signs on West Young Street and hit a dip on North Hayes fast enough that the vehicle went airborne and sparked when it landed back on the roadway, police said.
On Garrett Way, Ross reached speeds in excess of 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and then speeds in excess of 90 mph on U.S. Highway 30, according to the report.
The pursuit continued onto Interstate 86, though Ross left the interstate near the Arbon Valley exit and continued to evade police on several rural roads in Power County, police said.
Officers successfully deployed spike strips at the intersection of Siphon and Tank Farm roads, deflating the front two tires but Ross continued driving on the vehicle’s rims, according to the report. Officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle shortly after near 12550 N. Rio Vista Rd. just outside of Chubbuck city limits, said police, adding that both Ross and Gomez were subsequently arrested without further incident.
Officers located drug paraphernalia in the car that tested positive for meth following the chase, police said.
Ross also had two outstanding warrants in Bonneville County for probation violations. Both Ross and Gomez were transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
They both appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for separate arraignment hearings Monday, during which Ross’ bond was set at $25,000 and Gomez’s bond was set at $10,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial during separate preliminary hearings on April 6.
If convicted of the felony eluding charge, Ross faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A persistent violator enhancement filed against him could extend any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life in prison.
Gomez, who has previously been convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance, faces an enhanced sentence under the state’s Uniform Controlled Substances Act, which doubles potential penalties. She faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 if convicted.
