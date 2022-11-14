Two local men were recently arrested on felony charges following separate incidents that police say involved them attacking other men.
Richard Daniel Wilcox, 57, of Lava Hot Springs, was arrested Sunday night and charged with one count of felony battery following a disturbance on Main Street in Lava Hot Springs, according to sheriff’s office and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Royal Hotel Pizzeria on Main Street around 11 p.m. Sunday for the report of a physical disturbance.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the manager of the business who said Wilcox, who the manager said is the maintenance man for the attached Royal Hotel, attacked another pizzeria employee with a handgun, deputies said.
Deputies spoke to the employee who Wilcox allegedly attacked, noting he had a deep laceration to his forehead near his left eyebrow, according to the incident report.
Dispatch advised the deputy that Wilcox was on the phone with them and that he was initially located across the street but that he had walked back to the front entrance of the pizzeria, deputies said.
The deputy detained Wilcox, noting that he had an empty handgun holster sticking out of his back left pants pocket, according to the report.
Deputies then interviewed the pizzeria manager again. The manager said Wilcox was drunk and attempted to enter the front doors of the pizzeria, but they were locked as the business was closed, deputies said.
The manager said Wilcox then entered the pizzeria through the back door and he was immediately confronted by employees and told to leave, according to the incident report.
Wilcox then left the pizzeria but came back a short time later and was tapping on the front doors with a handgun, the manager told deputies.
An employee of the pizzeria unlocked the door and attempted to take the gun from Wilcox, resulting in a struggle, deputies said. The employee said Wilcox pistol whipped him in the head but he was able to tackle him and eventually wrestle the gun away from him, according to the incident report.
Wilcox then left the pizzeria and told the employees he was going up to his room to retrieve more guns, deputies said.
The pizzeria manager provided the gun to the deputies, who located a small piece of skin and blood on the gun’s barrel, according to the report.
Wilcox was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $30,000.
Wilcox is due back in court on Nov. 28 for a preliminary hearing that will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, of Pocatello, was also charged with felony aggravated battery, court records show. Gunderson was initially charged with misdemeanor battery in May, but charges were recently elevated to the felony level after Pocatello police received medical documents related to the victim, according to a police report the Journal obtained Monday.
Pocatello police say Gunderson repeatedly struck another man with his feet and fists, resulting in the victim suffering a hemothorax, a fractured sternum and rib fractures.
Pocatello police on May 27 were dispatched to a home on East Wyeth Street for the report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, police came into contact with the victim who told police, “(Gunderson) beat the (expletive) out of me,” according to the police report.
Officers began to interview Gunderson, noting that he had swollen and scraped knuckles, though Gunderson denied any involvement in a physical altercation, police said.
The victim told police that he and Gunderson got into a verbal argument that turned physical after drinking at local bars, police said. The victim said Gunderson punched him approximately 50 to 60 times and kicked him between 20 to 30 times.
Gunderson was cited for misdemeanor battery and released on May 27, according to police records.
On June 6, police received medical information from PMC that detailed the victim’s injuries, which were significant enough to have the charges against Gunderson elevated from he misdemeanor to felony level.
Officers attempted to arrest and charge Gunderson with felony battery during Gunderson’s arraignment hearing on June 7, but Gunderson failed to appear. An arrest warrant was filed against him.
Gunderson was arrested on the felony battery charge on Wednesday, though exact details about his arrest were not available. He then posted a $25,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from jail. He is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 23.
Both Wilcox and Gunderson each face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted of the felony aggravated battery charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.