Two local men were arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say they were each driving drunk when they struck vehicles and left the scene during separate incidents in the Gate City area late last month.
Andrew Lee Hoopes, 51, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of DUI and one misdemeanor charge of failure to report an accident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Hoopes was charged and arrested on Feb. 28 after a Pocatello police officer observed him strike another vehicle while backing out of the parking lot of the Five Corners bar on Randolph Avenue, police said.
The officer shouted at Hoopes to stop the car, though Hoopes looked out the window and then left the parking lot on East Oak Street and then onto Randolph Avenue, according to police.
After initiating a traffic stop, the officer asked Hoopes if he realized he backed into another vehicle, to which Hoopes said yes and that he left the scene because he was nervous, police said.
After failing to complete a standardized roadside test in a satisfactory manner, Hoopes provided the officer with a breathalyzer sample that revealed his blood alcohol content was 0.139, which is over the legal limit of .08, according to police reports.
Hoopes was previously convicted of felony DUI in 2013, which resulted in officers charging him with felony DUI again, arresting him and booking him into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 28, during which his bond was set at $10,000. Hoopes posted the bond on Tuesday and was released from jail, court records show.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 8 in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Hoopes faces no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $5,000.
Cory Nicholas Purkett, 37, of Chubbuck, was charged with felony DUI and one misdemeanor count of failure to report an accident after Chubbuck Police were dispatched to Arby’s on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck for the report of a vehicle accident, police said.
Upon arrival, a witness informed the officers that a man, later identified as Purkett, had struck another vehicle in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box located about a block away, according to police reports.
Officers contacted Purkett while he was parked in a handicap space in the Arby’s parking lot, noting that his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, according to the report. Purkett refused to exit the vehicle initially and only finally complied when an officer removed his baton from the holster and threatened to smash out the driver’s side window to unlock the door, police said.
Purkett eventually unlocked the door but refused to exit the car so he was removed, placed into handcuffs and detained, according to police. Officers had to threaten Purkett with being tased in order to place him inside the patrol car, police said.
At the Chubbuck Police Department, Purkett refused to provide a breathalyzer sample so a warrant was obtained to draw his blood, said police, adding that Purkett was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
At PMC, Purkett threatened to fight officers and hospital staff if they attempted to draw his blood and briefly obstructed officers inside the hospital, which led to him being taken to the ground and restrained, police said.
Just before a nurse successfully drew Purkett’s blood, he told police, “I got a DUI. I’m guilty. I’ll plead guilty,” in an attempt to prevent the blood draw, police said.
Purkett was previously convicted of misdemeanor DUI twice within the last two years, which resulted in officers filing felony DUI charges against him and transporting him to jail, police said.
Purkett appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 28, during which his bond was set at $25,000. He posted the bond on Tuesday and was released from jail, court records show.
Purkett is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 8. If convicted of the felony DUI charge, he faces no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $5,000.