Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month.
Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies.
The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance between a man and a woman. The anonymous caller reported hearing a woman screaming for someone to get off of her, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival at the Chubbuck home, police approached the garage, knocked on the door and were greeted by a man, later identified as Hughes, as a woman walked away crying, police said.
Police interviewed Hughes who said that he and the woman got into a “little rustle,” but said there was no physical altercation between him and the woman, according to the police report.
Police said they observed Hughes’ left eye was bloodshot, with redness and scratches around it, adding that Hughes told them a table in the garage fell on his eye.
Police interviewed the woman’s son who was on scene and said he came out to the garage and witnessed Hughes in a mounted position on top of the woman, who was lying on the ground on her back, police said.
An altercation between Hughes and the woman’s son broke out and eventually resulted in Hughes putting his hands around the son’s neck and the son punching Hughes in the eye, resulting in his injury, police said.
The woman told police that a verbal argument turned physical and resulted in Hughes pushing her to the ground and getting on top of her, police said.
Hughes was subsequently taken into custody and charged with felony domestic battery, police said. While preparing to transfer Hughes to the Bannock County Jail, he asked if he could leave his wallet with the woman and police agreed that was okay, according to police.
When the officer took the wallet from Hughes, he noticed a plastic sound and felt a crunch, leading him to believe there were narcotics inside, police said. The officer searched the wallet and found a small baggie of methamphetamine.
Hughes was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Hughes appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis on Sept. 2, during which it was ordered he be released on his own recognizance, court records show. A no-contact order was also issued between Hughes and the woman.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Hughes faces up to 17 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Rob Chavez, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony domestic battery for an incident that unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to police records.
Pocatello police first began investigating the incident after a woman called to have police conduct a welfare check on her daughter, who had just called her to report that she could not see out of her eye and that Chavez was going to put her in a hospital, police said.
Officers arrived at a Pocatello residence and made contact with a woman and a man, later identified as Chavez.
Chavez told officers the incident began with the woman drinking at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot resulting in him and her getting into a verbal argument, police said. Chavez said he and the woman left the fair and stopped at a relative’s house in Blackfoot.
When leaving the relative’s house, Chavez said the woman slammed her face multiple times against the exterior of the residence and shouted profanities at him, police said. Officers also observed a scratch on the left side of Chavez’s neck, according to the police report.
Officers interviewed the woman, who denied ever slamming her face against a home, police said. The woman told police that while driving back from Blackfoot, Chavez struck her in the face with the back of his hand, police said.
Officers noted the woman’s right eye was swollen shut and she had significant swelling to the bridge of her nose and her left eye.
Officers observed blood on the passenger seat of the vehicle in which the alleged attack occurred, police said.
Because the alleged incident occurred between Blackfoot and Pocatello, Pocatello police requested assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, who determined the incident likely occurred in Bannock County.
Chavez was subsequently arrested, charged with felony domestic battery and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 6 during which his bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Chavez and the victim, court records show.
Chavez posted the bond on Sept. 7 and he was released from jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.
If convicted of the felony domestic battery charge, Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call Idaho's 24/7 domestic violence hotline at 800-669-3176, the national 24/7 hotline at 800-799-7233 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency.