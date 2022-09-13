Joe Michael Hughes, left, and Rob Chavez

Joe Michael Hughes, left, and Rob Chavez.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month.

Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies.