POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men were recently arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault or aggravated battery following separate altercations in the Gate City, court records show.
Jonathan William Whitmer, 35, was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened a man with a knife in downtown Pocatello.
Whitmer has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault for the incident.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the area of 200 North Union Pacific Avenue for the report that a man, later identified as Whitmer, was armed with a knife and had threatened to stab another man with it.
Upon arrival, police located Whitmer, searched his person and found a knife. The reporting party told police that Whitmer threatened to stab him with the knife, which resulted in him being in fear for his safety.
Whitmer was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $5,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Whitmer and the victim.
Whitmer posted the bond on Tuesday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on July 21 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Whitmer faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Prosecutors also filed a notice with the courts to seek an enhancement against Whitmer for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
Kyler Steven Nichols, 21, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property for allegedly kicking in the driver’s side window of a man’s car, causing glass to become embedded in the man’s skin.
The incident began to unfold around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the intersection of Hiline Road and El Rancho Boulevard to speak with the victim in the case.
Upon arrival, the victim told police the incident occurred on the 600 block of Park Lane. The victim said Nichols kicked in his driver’s side window, which shattered and left small pieces of glass in his left leg, left arm and the left side of his neck, police said.
Nichols arrived at the Pocatello Police Department on Sunday and was arrested for the felony aggravated battery and malicious injury to property charges.
Nichols was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Nichols is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 21.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Nichols faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.