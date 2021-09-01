POCATELLO — One of two local men recently charged with felony possession of methamphetamine also faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of stealing a woman’s car, Pocatello police say.
Nicholas James Orr, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony grand theft for an incident that began to unfold around 6:25 p.m. Monday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of East Halliday Street after a woman called and reported Orr had assaulted her and stolen her 2011 Dodge Avenger.
Upon arrival, police spoke to the woman who said Orr allegedly pushed her down and punched her in the face repeatedly before she was able to get free and lock herself in the bathroom, police said.
When the woman left the bathroom, she realized Orr had stolen her phone and car, police said.
A Pocatello police officer observed Orr driving the stolen Dodge Avenger around 5.25 p.m. on Tuesday and initiated a traffic stop, which resulted in Orr being arrested without further incident, police said.
Officers located a glass pipe with a white crystalline substance in the vehicle that tested positive for meth and fentanyl, police said.
When questioned, Orr told police that the woman he stole the car from gave him permission to use the vehicle, that the pipe in the vehicle was his and that the substance inside of the pipe was methamphetamine.
Orr was charged with two felonies for drug possession and grand theft and was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where as of Wednesday evening he remained incarcerated with a $25,000 bond.
He is due back in court on Sept. 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony grand theft charges, Orr faces up to 21 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.
Another Pocatello man, Steven Troy Lish, 51, has been charged with felony possession of meth in an unrelated incident after police allegedly found the drug in his backpack near the intersection of North Main and West Sublette streets around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police had observed Lish in the area and knew there was an active warrant for his arrest, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Lish was wanted in connection to an August 2020 Bannock County case in which he was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, court records say.
Between August 2020 and August 2021, Lish was twice released to court services with an order to participate in drug testing, of which he violated those conditions each time and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to court records. The last warrant was issued in February after he had already pleaded guilty to the August 2020 felony drug possession charge and was scheduled for sentencing in March, court records say.
Police located Lish and arrested him Tuesday night after he briefly tried to evade capture on foot, but was quickly apprehended when he couldn’t climb over a fence, police said.
After he was placed in handcuffs, police located a black backpack where Lish had been sitting before trying to run. Inside, officers located a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth as well as hypodermic needles, one of which still contained meth inside, police said.
Lish was arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail where as of Wednesday evening he was still incarcerated with no bond.
If convicted of the two felony possession of a meth charges, Lish faces up to 14 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.