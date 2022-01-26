Two local men have been arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate traffic stops last week.
Billy Joe Thomas, 44, of Arco, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Pocatello.
A Pocatello police officer around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 21 pulled over a vehicle on the 600 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant, according to police. Thomas was identified as a passenger in the vehicle, police said.
A Pocatello police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and Thomas was ordered to step out of the car, police said.
After stepping out of the car, officers searched Thomas and located a small amount of meth inside a gum package in his pocket, police said.
Thomas was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lee Brendon Cruz, 41, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Chubbuck, police said.
The incident began to unfold around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 when Chubbuck police received the report that a man, later identified as Cruz, was driving a white Dodge pickup truck erratically, striking other cars, driving on the sidewalk and swerving all over the road, police said.
Police came into contact with Cruz at the parking lot of the Smith's Food and Drug in Chubbuck.
Police inquired about Cruz’s driving and whether or not he was under the influence of alcohol or illegal narcotics and Cruz denied knowledge of driving erratically and said he was not intoxicated. Cruz also did not provide officers permission to search his vehicle, police said.
While one officer was speaking to Cruz, another looked inside his truck from the outside of the vehicle and observed a piece of tin foil with burn marks on the passenger side floorboard, police said.
Officers then searched the vehicle and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia as well as a small amount of meth, police said.
Cruz was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Thomas and Cruz appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark on Jan. 21 for separate arraignment hearings, during which Thomas’ bond was set at 20,000 and Cruz’ bond was set at $10,000.
Thomas and Cruz are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 1 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of the controlled substance meth in Idaho is up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.