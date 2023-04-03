CHUBBUCK — Two juvenile males were arrested recently following separate incidents in Chubbuck.
The first incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on March 19 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to Cotant Park in Chubbuck for the report of an assault, police said.
A parent contacted Chubbuck police to report that a local juvenile male had pointed a handgun at another local juvenile male, according to police.
After investigating the incident, the local juvenile male suspect who allegedly pulled the gun on the other boy was arrested a few days later and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
The juvenile male was transported to the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello and will have his case adjudicated in the juvenile court system.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident on March 19, and police were unable to comment about whether the gun was loaded or not.
The second incident involved Chubbuck police responding to a home on Deer Avenue on April 1 for the report of a disturbance involving a different local juvenile male.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to investigate the incident though the juvenile male became aggressive with police, according to Chubbuck police.
The male juvenile allegedly kicked one of the officers and was subsequently charged with felony assault upon an officer, police said. The officer was not seriously injured as a result of being kicked, police said.
The juvenile male was transported to the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello and will have his case adjudicated in the juvenile court system.
The names of both juveniles are not being released because they are under age 18, police said.
