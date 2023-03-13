POCATELLO — A trial date has been set for the criminal case against the former owner of the now defunct Downard Funeral Home and two civil cases filed against him in the last several months appear to be progressing through the court system.
Lance Peck's Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday, during which the case was scheduled for a jury trial to begin on Oct. 16. Additionally, Thompson set a jury pre-trial conference date of Oct. 2. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
“We are glad to see things moving along and Lance is looking forward to the opportunity to show that while he has made some mistakes, he is not the monster that he has been made out to be,” Blok said.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that the investigation into Peck remains ongoing and that it's likely more serious felony charges will be filed against Peck. Herzog said the general felonies Peck would likely face in relation to the investigation carry a five-year statute of limitations.
The recent lawsuits were filed against Peck after he was arrested at his North Garfield Avenue home in August 2022 and charged with 60 counts of violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct and three counts of petit theft.
The investigation into Peck’s operation of the funeral home first began when officials with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, which oversees the state’s Board of Morticians, visited Downard in September 2021 and observed conditions that were in violation of the board’s laws and rules. The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses then contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report the findings.
The state department had received several complaints about Peck and Downard before visiting the funeral home.
As a result of the search warrant, Pocatello police located 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains. Police also confiscated thousands of digital and paper records from Downard.
Police were eventually able to positively identify the 12 bodies and determine the fetuses were part of a biological science collection donated from the University of Utah to Idaho State University and then to Downard for destruction. But they were never destroyed, police said.
Authorities told the Idaho State Journal last year that the investigation grew to include 88 deceased individuals whose bodies were in some way handled by Peck.
Of those 88 deceased individuals, at least two families are suing Peck because of how he handled their loved ones' remains.
The two civil lawsuits filed against Peck include claims alleging negligence, fraud, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress and tortious interference with a dead body stemming from his handling of Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory, the crematory located inside the funeral home.
The first suit was first filed in December 2022 on behalf of the family of the late William Phillips Sr. and lists several defendants, including Peck, Downard Funeral Home, Portneuf Valley Crematory as well as the Horsley Funeral Home in Malad and its owner Brad Horsley.
The second suit was filed in January on behalf of the family of the late George Wilkerson and lists Downard Funeral Home and Peck as the defendants.
PHILLIPS FAMILY LAWSUIT
The first suit states that after William Phillips Sr. died of old age on Dec. 22, 2020, his family began the preparations to have him cremated so that his ashes could be combined with those of his deceased wife and then interred.
Phillips' body was provided to Horsley Funeral Home for cremation, though that business did not possess the capability of performing cremations and outsourced the cremation to Portneuf Valley Crematory, which was located inside of Downard Funeral Home, without notifying the Phillips family, the suit states.
Peck then provided an urn to Horsley Funeral Home that was purported to contain the ashes of Phillips but “this urn did not contain the ashes of (Phillips), which at that point had not been cremated,” the suit alleges.
The Phillips family was provided that urn on Jan, 5, 2021, but “in reality, the urn contained some unknown substance that may have been ashes from some other body,” according to the suit.
The Phillips family then mixed the ashes of Phillip’s late wife with “what they reasonably believed were the remains of (Phillips) and both sets of ashes were interred together,” the suit states.
Several months later, the Phillips family was informed that a police investigation led to the discovery of Phillips’ body at Downard Funeral Home, the suit states, adding that “since receiving the body, (Peck and Downard Funeral Home) had done little if anything to treat or preserve the body in a respectful or dignified manner as required by law.”
One of the Phillips family members was asked to identify Phillips’ partially decomposed body, according to the suit.
“This experience was extremely traumatic for (the family member) as he had cared for Phillips on a daily basis prior to his death and was now forced to identify his body, which had been negligently left to decompose for several months,” the suit states.
The Phillips family must now “live for the rest of their lives with the knowledge that they cannot perform Phillips’ and his wife’s final wishes.” according to the suit.
The Phillips family suit lists several claims stemming from the improper handling of Phillips’ remains, including negligence, breach of contract and negligent infliction of emotional distress against both the Downard and Horsley Funeral Home defendants. It also lists violations of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act against the Horsley defendants.
Mike Brady, a Boise-based attorney representing the Horsley defendants, told the Journal on Monday that the “Horsley Funeral Home complied with all state statutes and regulations with the regard of the handling and cremation of Mr. Phillips’ body. We are denying all of the allegations in the complaint as we are a victim in this case as well.”
Brady continued, “The consent for cremation was given by the family and the body was transported by Horsley Funeral Home to Portneuf Valley Crematory in Pocatello. The body was left there for cremation and approximately a week or two later Portneuf Valley Crematory called Horsley and indicated the cremation had occurred and the ashes could be picked up. Horsley obtained the ashes from Portneuf Crematory with all the documentation attached to the ashes and then Horsley delivered them to the family. Horsley, along with many other Southeast Idaho funeral homes, had used Downard Funeral Home as a partner for years without any problems. Once Horsley heard of this horrible news, they took care of the cremation and provided an urn to the Phillips family at no extra charge.”
The Pocatello attorney representing the Phillips family, Kyle May, provided the Journal with a statement about the suit.
“The (Phillips) family has asked that both Downard Funeral Home and Horsley Funeral Home take accountability and responsibility for their egregious actions,” the statement read. “Downard Funeral Home and Horsley Funeral Home have clearly refused to take responsibility, and have denied any and all liability. As a result, the family has been forced to file a lawsuit. They are heartbroken and upset that Horsley Funeral Home would be so careless and reckless in their responsibilities that they were not aware of the multitude of rotting bodies at Downard Funeral Home. The family is similarly disgusted that Downard Funeral Home would engage in such negligent and reckless behavior as well.”
The suit does not specify a particular amount of damages the family may be entitled to, but it does ask that defendants cover the cost of lawyers and attorney fees for the plaintiffs and also asks for a jury trial.
Additionally, May last week filed a motion asking for the court to issue a preliminary injunction “to restrain the Downard defendants from taking, spending, disposing of or wasting any sale of the proceeds from the sale of Downard Funeral Home.”
The motion asks for the court to mandate that Peck set aside the $500,000 proceeds from selling the funeral home property to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and place the money in a trust handled by the court.
“Given Lance Peck’s current criminal cases and other civil actions, which have or will be brought against the Downard defendants, this money will not last long without court action,” the motion states. “If this money is spent, disposed of or hidden than the plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm by the loss of the Downard defendants only means to make them whole.”
WILKERSON FAMILY LAWSUIT
The second suit filed against Peck stems from allegations that he failed to provide the body of a local man to Idaho State University's anatomical donation program.
The suit states that in 2018, Idaho Falls man George Wilkerson was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and that following his diagnosis he began exploring possibilities to donate his anatomical remains for research.
After contacting Idaho State University and Peck several times between 2018 and 2019 to initially set up the donation and then to confirm that Wilkerson was still eligible because of his cancer diagnosis, the family believed as of April 11, 2019 that Wilkerson had been approved to donate his remains to science, the suit states.
Wilkerson died on April 25, 2019 and the Wilkerson family on April 26, 2019 received information from Peck and Downard Funeral Home that Wilkerson’s remains could not be donated to ISU, the suit states.
Peck took possession of Wilkerson’s remains on April 26, 2019 and also informed the family that he would be embalming the body and that neither he nor Downard Funeral Home “were taking any actions that would prevent (Wilkerson’s) remains from being donated to ISU.”
“(Peck and Downard Funeral Home) never delivered (Wilkerson’s) remains to ISU,” the suit states. “ISU has no record of the remains ever having been delivered to ISU. The whereabouts and ultimate disposition of (Wilkerson’s) remains are unknown,” according to the suit.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, 2022, confirmed Wilkerson’s remains were part of its ongoing criminal investigation into Peck and his handling of Downard Funeral Home, the suit states.
The counts included in the second suit are intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, fraud and tortious interference with a dead body.
The second suit also does not specify a particular amount of damages the family may be entitled to, but it does ask that defendants cover the cost of lawyers and attorney fees for the plaintiffs and also asks for a jury trial.
Court records indicate both Lance Peck and Downard Funeral Home were served with a copy of the civil lawsuits on Feb. 24.
The suit was filed on behalf of the Wilkerson family by Idaho Falls attorney John M. Avondet, who was not available for comment for this article.
Although Peck has no listed attorneys defending him on the civil cases, the Journal contacted an Idaho law firm believed to be representing him and did not receive a response on Monday.
