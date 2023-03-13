Lance Peck

Lance Peck

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A trial date has been set for the criminal case against the former owner of the now defunct Downard Funeral Home and two civil cases filed against him in the last several months appear to be progressing through the court system.

Lance Peck's Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday, during which the case was scheduled for a jury trial to begin on Oct. 16. Additionally, Thompson set a jury pre-trial conference date of Oct. 2. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Downard investigation hazmat (copy)

Emergency responders are pictured outside of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello on Sept. 3, 2021.
Downard fire department fans (copy)

Pocatello Fire Department personnel enter Downard Funeral Home in September 2021 as part of the Pocatello police investigation into how owner Lance Peck was operating the business.
Downard Funeral Home (no sign in winter)

School District 25 has purchased the Downard Funeral Home property for $500,000 and has plans to level the building and install a parking lot for Pocatello High School students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.