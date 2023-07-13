POCATELLO — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced the result of two separate fentanyl trafficking cases in Eastern Idaho today. An Arizona man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Additionally, a Pocatello man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for assisting in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
On July 11, 2023, Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Marco Antonio Osuna, 28, of Tuscon, Arizona, to nine years in in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow. According to court records, Osuna was initially arrested on August 7, 2022, after officers with the Pocatello Police Department contacted Osuna and found nearly 6,000 pills containing fentanyl in his possession, as well as two firearms. Osuna was also linked to a canister containing 3,000 fentanyl pills that was found on the popular Lower City Creek Trail recreation area. Osuna pleaded guilty to the charge on January 19, 2023.
In a separate case, Derek Ross, 41, of Pocatello, was initially arrested on March 20, 2022, after detectives with the Pocatello Police Department, along with other members of the BADGES Task Force, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Ross was a passenger. Levi McGraw, 32, of American Falls, was the driver. Task force officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located three pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 fentanyl pills, and two firearms.
On July 11, 2023, Judge Winmill sentenced Ross to three years in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow for his role in assisting in the offense. Ross pleaded guilty to the charge on April 10, 2023. On May 22, 2023, McGraw was sentenced by Judge Winmill to ten years in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow. McGraw pleaded guilty to the charge on January 9, 2023.
U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police, both of whom are members of the BADGES Task Force, which led to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.