Pocatello Police Department file photo stock image
File Photo

POCATELLO — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced the result of two separate fentanyl trafficking cases in Eastern Idaho today. An Arizona man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Additionally, a Pocatello man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for assisting in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On July 11, 2023, Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Marco Antonio Osuna, 28, of Tuscon, Arizona, to nine years in in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow. According to court records, Osuna was initially arrested on August 7, 2022, after officers with the Pocatello Police Department contacted Osuna and found nearly 6,000 pills containing fentanyl in his possession, as well as two firearms. Osuna was also linked to a canister containing 3,000 fentanyl pills that was found on the popular Lower City Creek Trail recreation area. Osuna pleaded guilty to the charge on January 19, 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.