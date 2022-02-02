POCATELLO — Two East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence following separate traffic stops in Pocatello.
Gary Winfred Weiser, 50, of Blackfoot, has been charged with one count of felony driving under the influence after having been previously convicted of a felony DUI in Bear Lake County just a week before his most recent arrest, according to police and court records.
The more recent incident involving Weiser began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 when Pocatello police initiated a traffic stop of a red pickup truck near Pocatello Creek Road and Freeman Lane for failing to maintain lanes, police said.
Weiser was identified as the driver of the vehicle and police noted he exhibited slurred speech, his eyes were red and glossy and a strong odor of alcohol was emanating from his person, police said.
The officer requested Weiser to exit the vehicle to undergo a standardized road sobriety test, but Weiser was unable to maintain his balance and the tests were discontinued out of concern for Weiser’s wellbeing, police said.
Weiser then provided the officer with two blood alcohol content samples of .199 and .190, both of which were more than twice the legal limit of .08 or less required to operate a vehicle in the state of Idaho, police said.
Weiser was charged with felony DUI in Bear Lake County in June 2020, according to court records. He was sentenced on Jan. 21 to five years of felony probation and ordered to participate in a treatment court. An underlying 10-year prison term, of which Wesier would be required to serve three years before being eligible for parole, was imposed and suspended, court records show.
Weiser was subsequently charged with felony DUI for the incident on Jan. 28 and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
In addition to facing no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted of the felony DUI charge, Weiser could also have the underlying 10-year prison sentence from the previous felony DUI imposed against him for violating the terms of his probation.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which the judge set his bond at $75,000.
Weiser is due back in court on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
Eulalia Jill Hardy, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony DUI after having been previously convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence twice within the past 10 years, according to police and court records.
The incident involving Hardy began to unfold around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday after a motorist driving on the 1200 block of North Main Street contacted police to report she had been struck by another vehicle that fled the scene, police said.
The reporting party described the vehicle that struck her as a gray Dodge Ram 1500 and followed the truck until a Pocatello police officer could respond, which occurred on the 1500 block of Zener Street, police said.
The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as Hardy, who police noted was slow to respond to questions and had slurred speech, police said.
Hardy was unable to complete the standardized roadside sobriety tests and was subsequently detained under suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
At the Pocatello Police Department, Hardy provided police with two blood alcohol content samples of .261 and .259, both of which were more than three times the legal limit of .08 or less required to operate a vehicle in the state of Idaho, police said.
Hardy was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
She appeared in front of judge Hooste on Monday, during which her bond was set at $50,000.
She is due back in court on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Hardy faces no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison as well as up to $5,000 in fines.
Those struggling with substance abuse addiction and in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the National Drug Helpline by visiting drughelpline.org/drug-addiction-hotline or by calling the 24/7 hotline at 844-289-0879.