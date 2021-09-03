Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday.
Justin R. Richards, 38, who is listed as a transient, and Cecyle F. Perez, 32, of Fort Hall, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial in District Court have been set for Sept. 7. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Story continues below video
Richards is also facing a misdemeanor for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, according to court records.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say Richards and Perez were taken into custody on the 4800 Block of Yellowstone Avenue on Monday following a traffic stop. Both allegedly had methamphetamine in their possession at that time.
Perez was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, but Richards had been released.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.