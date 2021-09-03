Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday.

Justin R. Richards, 38, who is listed as a transient, and Cecyle F. Perez, 32, of Fort Hall, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.

Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial in District Court have been set for Sept. 7. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Richards is also facing a misdemeanor for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, according to court records.

Bannock County sheriff’s officials say Richards and Perez were taken into custody on the 4800 Block of Yellowstone Avenue on Monday following a traffic stop. Both allegedly had methamphetamine in their possession at that time.

Perez was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, but Richards had been released.