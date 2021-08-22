Authorities recently arrested two people on felony DUI charges in separate incidents.
Karolyn Galloway, 27, of Pocatello, and Brian Gilbert, 46, of Chubbuck, have each been charged with driving under the influence after being found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Their preliminary hearings are set to take place on Aug. 23.
If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Pocatello police say they arrested Galloway on the 800 block of Yellowstone on Aug. 16 after they received a report of a female drinking alcohol in a restaurant’s drive-thru.
Galloway later posted a $5,000 bond and was released from custody.
Galloway has also been charged with resisting or obstructing officers and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors, for other incidents that allegedly occurred on Aug. 16, according to court records.
Chubbuck police stopped Gilbert in the area of West Burnside on Aug. 13 after receiving a report that he had been driving erratically, according to court records. They subsequently took him into custody for driving under the influence.
Gilbert was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.