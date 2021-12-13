Three Pocatello men were recently arrested in relation to separate and unrelated alleged felony burglary incidents in the city, according to court records.
Emilio Juan Chavez, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Friday after failing to appear in court on a burglary charge filed against him in October, court records show.
The initial incident involving Chavez began to unfold on June 21 when Pocatello police received a report from a resident that some of his tools for work had been stolen, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The man who contacted police said he dropped off some work tools on his back porch of his Pocatello home on June 14 before leaving town for work, police said. When the man got back home on June 20, his tools were missing, according to police.
The man asked one of his neighbors if they knew anything about his missing tools and the neighbor told him that she had some friends over and she wouldn’t be surprised if they took the tools, police said.
The neighbor told the man that when she confronted her friends about stealing the tools, which included Chavez and two others, they threw a receipt from a pawn shop onto the table, police said.
The man went to the pawn shop and located his stolen tools, A Craftsman compound miter saw valued at $200, a SKIL circular saw valued at $50 and a Makita quick-drive auto screwdriver valued at $250, police said.
Pocatello police obtained video footage from the pawn shop that showed Chavez and the two other people pawning the stolen items and receiving $145 total in cash from the business, according to police.
Pocatello police were unable to locate Chavez for questioning, so the information was forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review and an arrest warrant was issued for Chavez, court records show.
Chavez was arrested and charged with felony burglary on Oct. 20, released from jail to court services on Nov. 15 and he failed to appear for an arraignment hearing in district court on Nov. 29 so a warrant was issued for his arrest again.
Chavez was arrested on Friday and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello with a bond of $5,000.
He is due back in court for an arraignment hearing in district court on Dec. 20.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Chavez faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Another Pocatello man, Nathaniel Jayson Barker, 54, was arrested and charged with felony burglary on Friday after police say he broke into a storage container and stole 20 electric scooters valued at $500 each.
Pocatello police began investigating the incident on Thursday after a local man called to report that a shipping container located on South First Avenue had been broken into and a pallet of scooters had been removed from the container, police said.
The owner of the shipping container provided police with surveillance footage of the suspected burglary incidents, which depicted a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with chrome accents parked at the shipping container on two separate occasions, according to police.
Pocatello police took photos of the crime scene and lifted two possible fingerprints and a footprint inside the container before showing surveillance footage of the incident to other local law enforcement agencies, police said.
An Idaho State Police trooper identified the pickup truck as being one that was stopped during a traffic incident on Wednesday and identified Barker as the driver of the truck at the time, police said.
Barker was apparently under investigation by local law enforcement because a tracker had been installed on his vehicle in October, police said. Pocatello police accessed the tracking data and confirmed that Barker’s truck was parked in the alley near the shipping container on South First Avenue during the times of the suspected burglaries, police said.
Police located Barker on Thursday and detained him, police said. Police interviewed Barker who said that he was told there were always good items left outside of the South First Avenue location and that he found six scooters in that area and took them to his home on South Fourth Avenue.
Police obtained a search warrant for Barker’s home and executed it on Thursday, police said. Inside Barker’s residence, police located seven scooters, an unknown quantity of methamphetamine and two firearms.
Barker was subsequently arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft, one count of possession of the controlled substance meth, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies, court records show.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol Jarman for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which his bond was set at $75,000.
He is due back in court on Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all seven felony charges against him, Barker faces no less than three and up to 51 years in prison and a fine of up to $130,000.
Pocatello man Sonny Anthony Vialpando, 29, was also arrested and charged with felony burglary after police say he stole approximately $600 worth of items from Home Depot in Chubbuck on Nov. 30 and then lied to police and resisted arrest during a Dec. 2 traffic stop in Pocatello.
The incident began to unfold around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 when Home Depot contacted Chubbuck Police to report a theft, police said. Home Depot said that several Milwaukee-branded tools valued at $600 total were stolen from the business and that the suspect fled in a blue 2007 Chevy Silverado, police said.
Home Depot staff were able to locate some of the items at a local pawn shop and were informed by the owner that it was believed a man named “Mike Leapondo,” was with the person who pawned the items, according to police.
Police were provided surveillance footage of the theft incident at Home Depot and from the pawn shop showing one of the items being pawned and police were able to identify Vialpando from previous incidents, police said.
Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, Pocatello police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Hawthorne Avenue of a vehicle and a man wearing sweatpants and a dark camouflage jacket fled from the scene, police said.
While searching the backyard of a home on Hawthorne Avenue, police located Vialpando inside the bed of a pickup truck with a camper that had been converted into a homemade trailer attempting to conceal himself with tires, police said.
Vialpando was ordered out of the homemade trailer at gunpoint, charged with felony burglary for the Home Depot incident as well as misdemeanors for providing false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest before he was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 3, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
He is due back in court on Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony burglary and two misdemeanor charges against him, Vialpando faces no less than one and up to 12 years in prison and fine of up to $52,000.