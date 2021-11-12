Three people were recently arrested and face felony charges for allegedly possessing illegal drugs in two separate incidents in East Idaho, police and court records say.
Those recently arrested include two people from Washington state, as well as a Pocatello resident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
The incident involving the two Washington residents began to unfold around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5 when a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a red Honda Accord with Washington license plates and dark tinted windows heading south on Highway 91 near Reservation Road, police said.
The deputy’s sergeant saw the vehicle as well and believed the tint to be too dark, so the deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road, police said.
The driver of the car was identified as Arminda Joe Alcombrack, 40, and the passenger was Clarence Ray Delacruz, 47, both of Kennewick, Washington. The deputy noted that both individuals appeared nervous, but he did not observe anything illegal in plain sight within the car, police said.
The deputy went back to his patrol car to write a citation for Alcombrack failing to provide proof of insurance when the sergeant informed him that Alcombrack admitted she and Delacruz had smoked marijuana about an hour before and there was likely remnants of the substance inside the vehicle, police said.
The deputy then initiated a search of Alcombrack, Delacruz and the vehicle, according to police. During the search, the deputy located a bag with women’s clothing inside and a cigarette pack that was on the floorboard between Delacruz’s legs, said police, adding that the deputy located a clear capsule with a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine inside the cigarette pack.
In the trunk, deputies located another bag that contained men’s clothing, police said. Inside that bag, police located a black Springfield XD 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber, said police, adding that the gun was reported stolen out of Kennewick, Washington.
Alcombrack also admitted there was marijuana in her front right pocket and provided it to the deputy, police said.
Both Alcombrack and Delacruz were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. Delacruz was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Cassia County. Alcombrack was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and Delacruz was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with felony grand theft for possessing a stolen firearm and felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both were transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where they remained incarcerated as of Thursday evening.
If convicted of the felony meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana charges, Alcombrack faces up to eight years in prison and up to $16,000 in fines.
If convicted of the felony meth possession, felony grand theft and felony unlawful possession of a firearm charges, Delacruz faces up to 26 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Both Alcombrack and Delacruz are due back in court for preliminary hearings on Nov. 18 in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial, court records say.
Edwin Eugune Beitz, 59, of Pocatello, was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following an incident on Nov. 4.
This incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. Nov. 4 when a Pocatello police officer was requested to assist Idaho State Police in the area of West Alameda Road and Hawthorne Road for the report of a driver failing to maintain lanes, police said.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver identified himself as Beitz, said police, adding that the officer observed a hypodermic needle sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket.
The officer tested the hypodermic needle and it tested positive for meth, police said.
Beitz was booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated as of Thursday evening.
Beitz is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15 in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial, court records say.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Bietz faces up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.