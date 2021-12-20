Three local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession and other charges in three separate and unrelated East Idaho incidents this past weekend, according to court records.
David Allen Perry, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony grand theft by possession of stolen property following a Pocatello police investigation that began Saturday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Pocatello police received a report from a Pocatello resident on Saturday that his storage shed had been burglarized and that a Facebook account with the name David Perry was trying to sell his items online, police said.
Pocatello police responded to the East Halliday Street residence where Perry was living at and a woman who answered the door said Perry was not home, police said.
When the woman allowed police to walk through the home they observed several items that had been reported stolen, including an antique hutch and two Japanese swords, police said.
While searching the basement of the home, police located Perry who was lying on the floor underneath a blanket behind the furnace, police said.
Perry told the officers they could not continue searching the home without a search warrant, so police stopped the search until a local judge approved and signed a search warrant, police said.
Police then recovered additional items that were stolen, including part of a porcelain doll collection and memorabilia from Southwest Asia and Australia, police said.
Police also located a glass pipe that tested positive for meth, police said.
Perry was subsequently charged with felony grand theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator. He was then arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Perry appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $30,000.
Perry is due back in court on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony grand theft and possession of a controlled substance charges, Perry faces no less than one and up to 21 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence by at least five years and up to life if he is convicted.
Wadsworth Leland Lothrop, 56, of Downey, has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a home search from local sheriff’s deputies and probation officers, court records say.
Lothrop on Dec. 10 pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years of felony probation, according to court records. Last week, Lothrop’s probation officer told him that he needed to remove all firearms from his residence and any items of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lothrop’s probation officer in conducting a home search around 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to police reports.
During the search, police located a water pipe, a loaded revolver and a small amount of a white crystalline substance inside a plastic bag that tested positive for meth, police said.
Lothrop was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony probation violation before he was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Lothrop appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $15,000.
Lothrop is due back in court on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges, Lothrop faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $21,000. He also faces a unified 5-year underlying prison sentence from the previous felony drug possession case.
Tyronne Gerard Demeulenaere, 47, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of drug possession and a misdemeanor for possessing drug paraphernalia, court records say.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Center Street to investigate a possible domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in a vehicle, police said.
Police arrived on scene and began interviewing the man, later identified as Demeulenaere, as he was standing outside of the vehicle.
Another officer observed what he believed to be a used hypodermic needle on the floorboard of the vehicle, police said.
Demeulenaere told police that the syringe was used to inject methamphetamine, police said. The woman sitting in the passenger seat was asked to exit the vehicle and the officers conducted a search of the car, police said.
Inside the center console, police located a piece of folded-up tinfoil with a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, police said.
Demeulenaere was subsequently charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Demeulenaere appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
Demeulenaere is due back in court on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and the misdemeanor possession of a drug paraphernalia charges, Demeulenaere faces up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $16,000.