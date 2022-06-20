POCATELLO — Three local men were recently arrested after police say they were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Vonley Vance Brunette, 58 and Michael Levan Brunette, 39, both of Pocatello, were each arrested on June 15 after Chubbuck Police officers were called to investigate a potential theft incident at C-A-L Ranch in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Upon arrival at C-A-L Ranch, officers located Vonley sitting inside a vehicle that was double-parked in two handicapped spaces in front of the business. Officers entered the store and came into contact with Michael.
While some officers were investigating the potential theft inside C-A-L Ranch, other officers requested Vonley’s permission to search his vehicle, though he declined. A Bannock County K9 was dispatched to the scene and positively indicated there were illegal narcotics located inside, police said.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located a backpack that contained men’s clothing and an identification card for Michael. Also inside the backpack was a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, police said.
During a pat-down search on Vonley, officers located a clear pipe on the ground that tested positive for meth, police said.
Both men were subsequently charged with felony possession of meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. The theft investigation remains ongoing and both men have not been charged in relation to that case, court records show.
Michael and Vonley appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for arraignment hearings on June 16, during which Vonley’s bond was set at $20,000 and Michael’s bond was set at $15,000.
Vonley is due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial. Michael’s preliminary hearing has been set for June 28.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance charge, both men face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Matthew Carlos Chavez, 18, of Pocatello, has also been charged with one felony count of possession of meth following an incident in the parking lot of the Extended Stay Pocatello on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck on June 11.
Chubbuck Police observed Chavez riding in a truck in which the driver possibly matched the description of a man wanted in connection to a separate incident, police said.
The officer identified the driver and confirmed he was not the man police were looking for. But just as the officer cleared Chavez and the other man to leave the scene, he was informed Chavez had an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation, according to police.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the truck again, informed Chavez of the warrant and placed him under arrest. During a pat-down search, the officer located marijuana and a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth in Chavez’s possession.
Chavez was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Chavez appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for arraignment hearings on June 13, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Chavez is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance charge, Chavez faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.