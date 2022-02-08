AMERICAN FALLS — Three East Idaho residents charged in connection to an April 2021 shooting in American Falls in which a 29-year-old man was critically wounded from a gunshot in the back were recently sentenced, according to court records.
Michael Anthony White, 37, of Pocatello, Stephanie Lynne Wasson, 27, of American Falls and Sabrina Dawn Wasson, 28, of American Falls, were each sentenced after reaching plea deals with Power County prosecutors in September, court records show. Sabrina Wasson was sentenced in November while White and Stephanie Wasson were both sentenced late last month.
The incident involving Stephanie Wasson, Sabrina Wasson and White began to unfold around 3:30 a.m. on April 15 when American Falls police were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Falls Avenue in American Falls for the report of a man outside yelling that he had been shot, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his back, police said. The man said he had been at a bar in American Falls with Stephanie Wasson, Sabrina Wasson and White before being shot, adding that Stephanie Wasson shot him, according to police.
Police also located a spent .380-caliber shell casing in the street near the victim’s car, police said.
Officers provided aid to the man until emergency medical services arrived and transported him via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Officers located both Wassons and White at a home a short distance away from the Falls Avenue residence about 45 minutes later, police said.
The officer began questioning Stephanie Wasson, who told police that she shot the man because he allegedly broke her cell phone, police said. Stephanie Wasson also told police that she and her accomplices demanded the wallet and car keys from the man as a means of collateral until he could pay to fix her cell phone, police said.
Officers obtained permission from the homeowner to search the home and located a .380-caliber handgun in a toolbox in a garage, police said. They also located the victim's wallet and car keys, police said.
Following the investigation, Stephanie Wasson was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder, robbery and concealment of evidence, all felonies. White was charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder, robbery and concealment of evidence, all felonies, and Sabrina Wasson was charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder and robbery, both felonies.
After reaching a plea deal in September, Stephanie Wasson’s felony attempted second-degree murder charge was amended to felony aggravated battery and both the robbery and evidence concealment charges were dismissed.
On Jan. 25, Stephanie Wasson received an underlying unified prison sentence of eight years, of which she must serve three of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole. However, all prison time was suspended and 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli instead retained jurisdiction in the case.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction will require the younger Wasson to receive intensive programming and education while incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Upon completion of the rider, the court is then tasked with determining whether to place Stephanie Wasson on probation or impose the underlying prison term.
After reaching her plea deal in September as well, Sabrina Wasson’s charges of accessory to attempted second-degree murder and robbery were both dismissed and she was instead charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing police, according to court records.
Sabrina Wasson pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in November and was sentenced to one year of misdemeanor probation and ordered to pay about $330 in fines and court costs.
Following his plea deal in September, the accessory to attempted second-degree murder and robbery charges against White were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to the felony concealment of evidence charge in October and received a sentence with a withheld judgment on Jan. 25.
White on Jan. 25 was placed on felony probation for 2.5 years and ordered to pay $2,795 in fines, fees and court costs. If White is found to violate the terms of his probation, he can be ordered to return to court for sentencing and Carnaroli can impose a sentence within the guidelines for felony concealment of evidence, which is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.