Hoffmeister

Mark Hoffmeister is led out of a Spokane courtroom in handcuffs Friday after a judge sentenced him to one year in jail for engaging in sexual contact with a girl in the 1990s.

 Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge on Friday called a man linked to local gymnastics a “threat to public safety” and said he wished he could sentence the 68-year-old to more than a year in jail for engaging in sexual contact with a girl in the 1990s.

Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel begrudgingly sentenced Mark Hoffmeister Friday to one year of incarceration, about 10 months longer than what attorneys on both sides recommended.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.