POCATELLO — Even after more than two decades on the job, Pocatello Police Department dispatcher Brian Smith is still experiencing situations for the first time.
Though he’s helped parents who call 911 remain calm while in labor en route to the hospital, he recently coached a couple through his first actual delivery. Just 30 minutes later, Smith provided lifesaving instructions to a moth er with an unconscious infant unable to breathe. With Smith's help via phone, the mother revived her child.
Though both calls were different, hearing the babies cry in the end was rewarding for Smith.
On top of that, Smith received a high-compliant rating for both calls, two of many that have helped the Police Department become the state’s first Accredited Center of Excellence, or ACE, for emergency medical dispatch services, a worldwide accreditation from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, or IAED. The Pocatello police dispatch center sends police, firefighters and paramedics to all calls for service in the city and handles emergency medical service calls for all of Bannock County.
“This is an award that dispatch agencies all over the world can receive and we are the first in Idaho to get it,” said AJ Lowther, a Pocatello police dispatch supervisor. “We are the 306th agency to receive it worldwide.”
IAED is headquarted in Salt Lake City but has regional offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy, among other countries. According to its website, IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch and response services worldwide, and is the leading body of emergency dispatch experts.
"The ACE designation is reserved for high-performing agencies that consistently put in the work to achieve excellence," the website says. "It’s a distinguished award and badge of honor for those who go all-in to cultivate center-wide pride, teamwork and innovation by putting their communities first.”
Lowther said the award, which the department received on June 27, recognizes the Pocatello police dispatch center for its dedication in asking 911 callers the right questions and providing them with the correct specific instructions related to their emergencies.
In Smith’s case, those instructions via phone involved helping the father tie the umbilical cord of a newborn baby just before he heard the dad’s first words to the child and then instructing him to keep mom warm and calm until the ambulance arrived.
“That baby came quickly, so I actually didn’t have a whole lot of time to give instructions but it was my first delivery,” said Smith, who has been with the department for 22 years. “All the other times I’ve told them to get ready for the baby to come and then the ambulance shows up.”
Just 30 minutes later Smith provided perfect instructions to the mother of the unconscious infant who wasn’t breathing.
“We started CPR and provided all the correct instructions we’re trained to do and luckily that baby started to cry and breathe again,” Smith said. “Of course when the baby started to cry the woman started to cry and thank goodness it was in town and the paramedics were there in four minutes.”
Pocatello police dispatchers can receive several grades for how they handle a call — high-compliant, complaint, partial-complaint, low-compliant and non-compliant. The Police Department has a quality assurance committee, led by dispatcher Kalauni Teeter, that pulls and listens to 80 calls at random per month and reviews them to ensure the correct questions were asked and the dispatcher used the correct protocols and provided the right instructions.
In order to receive the ACE recognition, the Pocatello police dispatch center must have no more than 7 percent of its calls fall within the non-compliant range, no more than 10 percent fall within the low-compliant range and no more than 10 percent to have been marked partially compliant.
“We take about 800 calls per month and pull 80 of those to review,” said Teeter, who has been a Pocatello police dispatcher for over eight years. “Basically we have to have about 70 percent of our calls receive a high-compliant or compliant rating.”
A high-complaint rating means the dispatcher asked all the right questions and followed the correct protocol. A compliant call happens when the dispatcher asks all the correct questions but possibly followed the wrong protocol, though it didn't change the outcome of the call.
“For example, if I'm giving you CPR instructions and I give you the first part of the instruction, ‘pump the chest hard and fast at least twice per second and two inches deep,’ and I don’t say the second part, which is ‘let the chest come up all the way in between pumps, count out loud and I'll count with you,’ then that is automatically a non-compliant call.” Lowther said. “But with a compliant call it could be that all the instructions were given but that questions to find out what protocol to follow were asked in a different way.”
Lowther, who has been a dispatcher for Pocatello police for 12 years, said the team of dispatchers she works with is “simply amazing” and they actually achieved the ACE recognition with a crew five members short from being fully-staffed. The Pocatello police dispatch center must maintain the near 70 percent rate of high-compliant and compliant calls for three months before submitting an accreditation application, followed by three more months to be considered eligible to achieve the recognition.
The Pocatello police dispatch center has been trying to obtain the accreditation since 2017.
“You basically have to have your numbers in compliance for six months and we had made it to the point where we did that and thought maybe we should start looking into obtaining this award and then missed it by one call the next month,” Lowther said. “We were frustrated but I think the attitude was also that we knew we were really right there.”
The dispatchers turned the near miss into an opportunity to truly buy into the process. Lowther said the weekend team started hosting “Scenario Sundays” when it was slow, throwing unique situations at one another and ensuring the correct protocols were followed. Smith said the dispatch team working late nights would do the same when it slowed down after 2 a.m.
One situation involved handling a call where a person was having a heart attack on an all-terrain vehicle at the top of Scout Mountain. Recently the team went over the steps for someone experiencing heat exhaustion.
The feedback process for reviewed calls has also improved dramatically, Lowther said, adding that instead of solely focusing on the low- to non-compliant calls, the high-compliant and compliant calls are being recognized as well.
“We’ve started looking at how we could learn from this process,” Lowther said. “And we started feeling like high-compliant and compliant calls are almost the same. So if you get a compliant call, great job, start celebrating that instead of being like, ‘Oh, I did one thing wrong.’”
Supervising the team of dispatchers at the Police Department comes easy because everyone is a team player, Lowther said. She’s extremely proud of the group and knows they’ll remain committed to maintaining the ACE recognition well into the future.
The ACE recognition is good for three years, she said, but the team must continue submitting its numbers every month.
Though dispatchers typically interact with people who are having some of the worst days of their lives, knowing they made a difference and being recognized for their efforts helps to keep things in perspective for her crew, Lowther said. It takes a special person to be an emergency dispatcher, and she’s thankful to have the team that she does.
“Every day is different,” Lowther said. “Some days are not as fun as others. Some days you go home and you can't stop thinking about what happened. Sometimes people aren’t nice to us on the phone. But other days, you get people that are just the sweetest and have nothing but love for us. So, why do we do this? I really don't know. I think it just takes a special person and a special group of people.”