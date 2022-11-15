.223 Bullets ammunition stock photo

Customs and Border Protection Officers found a total of 17,500 rounds of 7.62x39mm and .223 caliber, pictured, ammunition in the trunk.

 Idaho State Journal photo

In late Oct. 2022, a man was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Adrian Guadalupe Valdez, 45, of Wendel, Idaho, previously pleaded guilty to the smuggling of goods from the United States.

