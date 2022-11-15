In late Oct. 2022, a man was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Adrian Guadalupe Valdez, 45, of Wendel, Idaho, previously pleaded guilty to the smuggling of goods from the United States.
“This seizure, subsequent investigation and prosecution highlights the fine work federal border security agencies perform each day, often behind the scenes and often unknown to the public,” said Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown of HSI Arizona. “HSI and our partners will continue to aggressively investigate those who attempt to circumvent our nation’s customs law by concealing illicit goods destined to cross our borders.”
On April 1, Valdez attempted to drive a vehicle from the U.S. into Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry. At the port, CBP officers stopped his vehicle for an outbound inspection. Valdez then ran from the vehicle in an attempt to flee into Mexico, but officers apprehended him. During an inspection of the vehicle, CBP found a total of 17,500 rounds of 7.62x39mm and .223 caliber ammunition in the trunk.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela W. Woolridge, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.
HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats — specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel and finance move. HSI’s workforce of over 10,400 employees consists of more than 6,800 special agents assigned to 225 cities throughout the United States, and 93 overseas locations in 56 countries. HSI’s international presence represents DHS’ largest investigative law enforcement presence abroad and one of the largest international footprints in U.S. law enforcement.
