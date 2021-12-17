POCATELLO — Two local brothers involved in an alleged East Idaho summer crime spree that ended with SWAT officers arresting one brother after a standoff and another opening fire on pursuing officers while evading capture have reached plea agreements with Bannock County prosecutors.
Facing 13 felony charges filed in 2021 and suspended underlying prison sentences associated with four previous cases in 2019 and 2017 that could be imposed for violating the terms of his probation, Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this month to address all the allegations against him.
Nathen’s brother, Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, who faces 11 felony charges filed this year, entered into a plea agreement in September to address two of the allegations against him, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained this week. Micole also has ongoing felony criminal cases in Jerome and Twin Falls counties for crimes alleged there this past summer.
Court records and police reports show Micole has been charged in Bannock County with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of grand theft, one count of eluding police and one count of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, all felonies, for several separate incidents alleged to have occurred in June and July. He also faces four felony enhancements — three for being a persistent violator and one for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
Micole is alleged to have opened fire on pursuing police officers during a high-speed chase near the Hamilton family home on Gwen Drive while they were attempting to arrest him on June 25, the day after he and Nathen robbed two women at gunpoint at a US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue in a stolen getaway vehicle that had been spray-painted a different color on at least 15 separate occasions, police said.
Nathen was arrested at the Gwen Drive family home after a standoff with SWAT officers on June 29. Micole was able to evade police after allegedly firing at them on June 25 and was later arrested on June 30.
The brothers are also accused of possessing stolen bank cards and stealing or attempting to steal numerous vehicles — a 2006 Honda Accord, 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Ford Edge.
The attempted first-degree murder, robbery, grand theft, eluding police, weapons enhancement and two of the persistent violator enhancement charges that Micole faces were not included in the recent plea agreement he signed with prosecutors. Those charges are set to head to trial on Jan. 19.
The plea agreement Micole signed involves him pleading guilty to receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in exchange for prosecutors dismissing an enhancement for being a persistent violator.
Prosecutors will not file any additional charges for any crimes relating to the incident in which Micole was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle — including the theft of the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 and the attempted theft of a Ford Mustang parked next to the truck, according to the plea agreement.
Micole will pay restitution to cover damage to the Dodge Ram 1500’s ignition, trim and to replace a battery that was removed from the vehicle as well as damage to the Mustang, which included a broken window and punched-out ignition, the agreement states.
If 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola accepts the agreement, he is bound to sentence Micole to three years in prison, though he still faces up to 88 years in prison if convicted of the attempted first-degree murder, robbery, grand theft and eluding charges. The persistent violator enhancement could add no less than five years and up to life in prison to his sentence, if convicted.
Nathen’s plea agreement covers 17 criminal charges alleged in nine separate criminal cases, of which 13 crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2021 and the other four are related to probation violations in connection to charges Nathen was convicted of in 2017 and 2019.
In all, Nathen had been charged in 2021 with three counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of possession of a financial transaction card, five enhancements for being a persistent violator and one enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which were felonies. Had Nathen been convicted of all the 2021 criminal charges filed against him, he faced at least 86 years in prison and up to life in prison as well as up to $600,000 in fines.
The plea agreement involves Nathen pleading guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of robbery, one count of grand theft and one count of possession of a stolen financial card in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and all six felony enhancements.
Concurrent prison sentences, ordered to be served simultaneously, were agreed to for all of the new charges and previous cases from 2017 and 2019, the largest of which carries a unified 16-year prison term. Nathen would be eligible for parole after nine years, according to the agreement.
Nathen also agreed to pay the same restitution as his brother regarding the Dodge Ram 1500 and Ford Mustang, as well as for the Honda Accord, Ford Edge and the theft at the ATM robbery.