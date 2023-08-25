SODA SPRINGS — A 46-year-old teacher at a middle school in Soda Springs was recently arrested on felony drug charges, court records show.
Vestal Cook, a teacher at Tigard Middle School in Soda Springs, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Soda Springs on Aug. 21, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The incident began to unfold around 10:28 p.m. when a Soda Springs police officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe after the driver, later identified as Cook, failed to maintain her lane on several occasions, police said.
The officer noted that Cook appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, as her eyes were bloodshot and dilated, she was extremely talkative and speaking faster than normal, she had jerky movements, was unable to focus and had sores upon her face that that appeared to be from picking or scratching, police said.
A police K-9 was dispatched to the scene and positively indicated that there were illegal narcotics inside the car, according to the report.
When asked if there were any drugs in the car, Cook stated if there was she did not know about it, police said.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating an ink pen tube, a rolled up dollar bill and a small zip lock bag, all of which contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, according to the report.
Cook was subsequently charged, arrested and booked inside the Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs.
At the jail, the officer asked Cook if she would voluntarily provide a urine sample, though she declined and requested an attorney, said police, adding that the officer later returned with a warrant to draw her blood. The officer then transported Cook to a nearby hospital where the blood draw was conducted
Cook appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 22, during which she was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been scheduled in the case.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Cook faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
The Journal attempted to contact the Soda Springs School District for comment on this article but were unable to reach anybody.
Cook is still listed as a teacher on the School District’s website as of Friday afternoon.
