JoAnna Ferrin and Chief Roger Schei

Pocatello resident JoAnna Ferrin, left, embraces Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. Ferrin was rescued from a car submerged upside down in a local canal in July.

POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall.

Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers.

Amos and Handel receive Medal of Honor

From left is Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel and Lt. Val Wadsworth.
Members of the Pocatello Police Department who received awards or recommendations during a ceremony on Monday. 