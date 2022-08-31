Shooting in montana (copy)

Two people are dead after a gunman shot them at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. 

 Stock Image

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park.

Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said.