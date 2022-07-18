Justin Oleson has quit as Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s attorney after he said his client stopped talking with him.
“This motion is on the grounds and for the reasons that there has been a breakdown in communication between counsel and Defendant and as a result an inability to prepare for trial,” Oleson wrote in his motion.
Rowland is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.
The charges were filed in December after Rowland reportedly threatened a woman and several girls with a gun in November. The girls were part of a church group program that was giving Thanksgiving cards shaped like turkeys to people they were thankful for.
The group was attempting to leave the card on Rowland’s door for his wife without being noticed, later telling police the notes were supposed to be anonymous.
After the card was left on Rowland’s door, he reportedly exited his home, waved down the chaperone’s car, pulled her out by her hair, and threatened to shoot her. He reportedly let her go when she explained she was from his church.
The felony charges against Rowland have threatened to bring an end to his law enforcement career, as he would instantly lose his office if convicted.
Rowland disputed some details, saying he did not pull the victim’s hair, but admitted to approaching the victim with a gun.
Adding to the controversy were Rowland’s statements to the investigators after the incident.
“I have been doing this job for 36 years, I’ve had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door,” Rowland said, according to the affidavit. “I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”
Those statements brought Rowland condemnation from far and wide, including from the Fort Hall Business Council, the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office, and even the Fraternal Order of Police, Snake River Lodge #35, which represents officers from his own office.
One of the few defenders Rowland had after the case was filed was Oleson, who claimed the charges were politically motivated and that his client’s statements were taken out of context.
Oleson’s filing in court, however, indicates that relationship has since soured.
”The Defendant has requested that the undersigned withdraw and the Defendant has claimed that counsel has been ineffective,” Oleson wrote in his motion.
District Judge Darren Simpson accepted the motion and delayed Rowland’s trial, which was set to begin on July 25. No other attorney has been listed for Rowland to replace Oleson.
A status conference is scheduled for July 26. Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Exhibition of a deadly weapon is a misdemeanor.