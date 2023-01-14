Road rage sentencing

A Spokane County corrections officer escorts Richard S. Hough into Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom for his sentencing on Thursday.

 Photo by Quinn Welsch

SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning.

“We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.”

