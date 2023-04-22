Police Lights

A southern Idaho man threw homemade explosive devices and fired at deputies before being shot and killed near his house in September, according to recently released documents on the shooting.

The man, Arlo “Amos” Campbell, 34, of Hazelton, was also suspected of planning to kill law enforcement officers if they approached him, a report says.

