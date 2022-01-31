POCATELLO — At a time when drug overdoses, particularly those involving opioids, have hit an all-time high, Bannock County officials are taking extra steps to protect local residents.
Bannock County recently installed “opioid emergency kits” in public spaces at the jail, courthouse and juvenile detention center, all located in Pocatello, in the event someone experiences an opioid overdose in one of those facilities. Each kit contains four total doses of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, a spray administered intranasally, that will not expire until 2024, said Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone.
“These were given to us through the Idaho Harm Reduction Project,” Iannacone said. “We received about a dozen emergency boxes that will be posted throughout county facilities. The courthouse security team already had Narcan available in case of emergencies before this, but now we have additional boxes posted in places the public can reach as well.”
It’s estimated that over 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose between April 2020 and April 2021, an increase of 28.5 percent from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moreover, the CDC estimates overdose deaths from opioids increased by nearly 26 percent in that time frame from 56,064 to 75,673 deaths. Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication), cocaine and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning in September about an “alarming increase” in fake pills across the United States containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“These counterfeit pills have been seized by the DEA in every U.S. state in unprecedented quantities,” the DEA wrote in its alert. “More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was created as a pain killer for cancer patients that could be applied through patches. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine, and as little as two milligrams could be fatal.
Several drug arrests in Southeastern Idaho have involved fentanyl-laced pills, including an arrest made three days before the DEA issued its warning in which a pair from Washington were arrested by Idaho State Police in Pocatello with 146 grams of fentanyl pills after allegedly pointing a gun at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge. In August, Pocatello police found an Arizona man slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and subsequently arrested the man for allegedly possessing approximately 10,000 pills of suspected fentanyl.
In July, Pocatello police and other investigators with a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement agency located a thermal canister typically used to keep beverages hot or cold that contained approximately 3,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and disguised to look like 30 milligram oxycodone pills. Collins on Monday said clues for the location of those pills were left online and on social media, somewhat like a scavenger hunt. Whoever found the pills would have been able to keep and sell them, Collins said.
The DEA says illicit fentanyl is primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico. According to the DEA’s public safety alert, the first issued by the agency in six years, fentanyl pills are made to look like actual prescription medications, such as Xanax, Vicodin, Adderall, Oxycontin and Percocet.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little toured the country’s southern border in October, afterward stating Idaho’s mounting struggles with fentanyl and meth are directly tied to policies at the border of Mexico and the United States.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said it’s unfortunate the opioid epidemic in this country has reached a point that emergency overdose kits are a necessity, “but if we face reality, overdoses happen and you can’t always predict when and where.”
“It’s absolutely smart to make these kits available, all of our patrolmen carry them with them on every shift,” Manu said. “It’s hard to predict when and where that next person will be a possible victim of an overdose.”
Manu said on the low end of estimates, his deputies are encountering situations involving illegal narcotics, either drug overdoses or possession incidents, at least once per week.
Pocatello Police Capt. Bill Collins said city officers are encountering incidents involving narcotics every single day.
“Most of the calls that we go on that are theft-related all involve drugs in one way or another,” Collins said. “As far as overdoses go, we are responding to those very frequently.”
Over the past two months, the Pocatello police have responded to nearly 20 overdose incidents, said Collins, adding that police have on some occasions responded to multiple overdoses in one day and been forced to administer numerous doses of Narcan before an overdose is reversed.
Collins noted that the responses from Pocatello police are not all-encompassing and do not include scenarios in which the Pocatello Fire Department ambulance service is dispatched to an overdose that does not require a police presence.
The Idaho Harm Reduction Project, or IHRP, works to serve the drug-using community of Idaho, as well as the general public by creating safe communities through evidence-based programming, education, needle exchange and appropriate needle disposal. Other organizations interested in obtaining Narcan or Naloxone (an intramuscularly administered overdose-reversal drug) can visit tinyurl.com/Narcanform to make a request.
In addition to its program to provide free Narcan and Naloxone (an intramuscularly administered overdose-reversal drug) to Idaho organizations, IHRP offers free sterile needles for people who inject drugs and operate a hotline in the Treasure Valley for used needles found in the community, which can be reached by phone call or text at 208-991-4574.
IHRP was started by three public health professionals who saw a gap in services in their home community. Their aim was to create resources for drug users and their families and reduce harm throughout the state.