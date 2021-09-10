POCATELLO — A former special education teacher at Highland High School has agreed to plead guilty to sexually abusing a nonverbal student inside his classroom in January, according to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Eric Popely, 47, of Pocatello, signed a guilty plea advisory document on Aug. 28 according to court records, and Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erin Tognetti told the Idaho State Journal Thursday that after conversing with the victim’s family in this case she has offered Popely a plea bargain.
Tognetti says the terms of the plea agreement include Popely pleading guilty to one count of felony sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 during an upcoming hearing on Sept. 20. In exchange, Tognetti will cap the prison sentence she recommends for Popely during sentencing, she said, though she declined to provide her specific recommendation.
The agreement is non-binding, which means the 6th District Judge assigned to the case, Robert C. Naftz, can consider Tognetti’s recommendation, as well as one from Popely’s court-appointed Pocatello attorney, Rilie M. Fry, though he is not bound to a specific punishment and can sentence Popely how he sees fit.
The felony charge of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 is punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Bannock County prosecutors charged Popely with the felony sex crime following a Jan. 21 incident at Highland High School that Pocatello police investigated, the Journal reported earlier this year.
Pocatello police arrested Popely after they investigated the incident in which Popely had allegedly inappropriately touched one of his special needs students in a small office attached to the school’s special education classroom.
Police first learned of the incident from administrators at Highland High School, who initially found out about the alleged abuse from a paraprofessional who was in Popely’s classroom at the time and witnessed the incident, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this year.
The paraprofessional told police she witnessed Popely enter the small office with the nonverbal student and that he locked the door behind them, police said.
Pocatello police reviewed video of the incident from a Highland surveillance camera. Though the footage was blurry and difficult to definitively show what happened, police said, the video did show Popely entering the small office with the student at about 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 21.
About five minutes later, two audio/video technicians attempted to enter the small office but it was locked, police said. Popely can then be seen exiting the locked room, leading the technicians to another room to set up a TV and then Popely returned to the small office where the student was located and closed the door behind them, police said.
Popely then can be seen in the video standing directly behind the student for about one minute in the office, said police, adding that Popely and the student leave the locked room at about 11:35 a.m.
The paraprofessional told police she observed the alleged abuse through the office’s window to the classroom during the one minute Popely was standing right behind the student.
When Highland and School District 25 administrators went to the classroom to confront Popely, they found him in a storage room with the lights off with a different student than the one he is alleged to have sexually abused, police said.
Upon contacting Popely, the administrators told police, “Popely appeared defeated. ... He did not defend himself or deny the accusation, he only said he was sorry.”
When Pocatello police interviewed Popely he eventually admitted to inappropriately touching the nonverbal student. The information was provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office who formally charged Popely.
Popely was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he later posted a $20,000 bond and was released.
Popely was a Highland High School special education teacher since 2019, though his employment with the district ended in January following the allegations against him.