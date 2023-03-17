Brad Scott Compher and Nori Jones (updated)

Brad Scott Compher, left, is set to stand trial in October 2023 for allegedly murdering Nori Jones inside her Pocatello home in 2004.

 Journal file photos

POCATELLO — The trial for a local man accused of stabbing Nori Jones to death almost two decades ago is once again being postponed.

Brad Scott Compher, 48, of Pocatello, was back in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola in late February as well as twice this month to address pretrial motions ahead of a jury trial that was slated to begin on April 4. The trial has since been rescheduled to begin on Oct. 23.

