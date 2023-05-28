Roger Driesel

Roger Driesel

 Times-News Photo

The body of a missing Gooding man was found late Saturday afternoon, Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine said.

A prayer vigil for 58-year-old Roger Driesel was scheduled for later that afternoon.

