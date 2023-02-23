SODA SPRINGS — The trial for the former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach facing 20 counts of rape has been rescheduled to begin in June, but court records indicate it could be resolved before then and without a jury trial.
Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested this past September and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older for incidents alleged to have occurred between March 2014 and April 2015, court records show.
The sole alleged victim in this case was both one of Schvaneveldt's students at Soda Springs High School and a member of the school's girls basketball team he coached at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court records.
Though court records name the alleged victim, who is now over the age of 18, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing her identity.
Last month, Schvaneveldt’s Idaho Falls attorney Allen H. Browning argued the case should be moved to a jurisdiction out of Caribou County, primarily because Schvaneveldt cannot receive a fair and impartial jury trial there due to the significant amount of pre-trial publicity the case has received.
Additionally, Browning requested the jury trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 13 be continued to a later date to allow him more time to properly prepare a defense.
The 6th District judge handling the case, Mitchell W. Brown, allowed for Browning and Caribou County Prosecutor Steven Douglas Wood to argue for and against the two requests during a hearing in Soda Springs on Jan. 13, though the judge ultimately decided not to make a ruling from the bench and instead took the matter under advisement to issue a written order at a later date.
Brown issued a written ruling on Jan. 23 that vacated the Feb. 13 trial date. It was later rescheduled to begin on June 26, court records show.
Earlier this month, Brown issued an order in which he opted not to change the venue of the trial from Caribou County to another jurisdiction. Instead, he chose to allow both Browning and Wood to participate in crafting a questionnaire to send to 125 prospective jurors as a means of determining if a fair and impartial jury could be impaneled in Caribou County, according to court records.
Since those rulings, both Browning and Wood have each filed motions of their own requesting that the judge allow for evidence to be presented at the jury trial that the Idaho Criminal Rules established by the Idaho Supreme Court would typically prohibit.
The evidence Wood is requesting to be admissible includes audio from two recorded phone calls between the alleged victim and Schvaneveldt as well as seven recorded phone calls between him and the state’s primary witness, which were made during the course of the police investigation into the allegations against the former coach, court records show.
Known in the legal world as “confrontational calls” or “pretense calls,” the recorded audio, Wood contends, contains several instances in which Schvaneveldt makes incriminating statements.
“Evidence of manipulation and grooming is also present,” Wood’s motion states. “During one conversation, (Schvaneveldt) is asking the witness to lie for him in regards to the relationship that he had with the victim.”
Wood argues the evidence should be admissible because Browning intends to dispute the age of the victim when the crimes were alleged to have occurred, adding that the evidence can “prove that (Schvaneveldt) did not mistakenly or accidentally engage in these acts” and that it will also serve as a proof of motive.
Browning on the other hand is requesting information about the alleged victim’s drug and alcohol use to be admissible at trial, primarily because it “is necessary to to explain the relationship between (the victim) and Mr. and Mrs. Schvaneveldt," according to his motion.
Browning contends the evidence should be admissible because it will show that the victim was “frequently ‘high’ (and) under the influence of drugs/and or alcohol” during the time of the alleged allegations.
Browning’s motion further states that he intends to present evidence that shows the alleged victim “verbalized fantasies to other girls about the coaches of the girls basketball team, not merely about (Schvaneveldt)” and that (the victim’s) “frequent intoxication and drug use is consistent with her living in a fantasy world while a member of the girls basketball team.”
Wood argued the evidence Browning would like to be admissible should not be because “there is no evidence the defense can produce to support their claims the victim was using drugs or alcohol on the specific occasions of the rapes,” according to a response motion.
Ultimately, Brown ruled that the requests from both Browning and Woods were not those that warranted pre-trial rulings and that if either party would like to have the requested evidence admitted during the trial then the requests can be refiled at the appropriate time, court records show.
Lastly, it's possible the case reaches a resolution before trial. Both Wood and Browning on Feb. 15 agreed to enter mediation in the case.
“The parties shall participate in a criminal mediation in the matter,” a stipulation agreement states. “The parties are currently in plea negotiations and believe that mediation will facilitate sentencing recommendations.”
Browning told the Journal during a Thursday phone call that mediation requests like this are typical for felony cases. If a plea agreement is not reached in this case, however, it’s set to head to trial in June.
Wood was not immediately available for comment for this article.
